GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Add Patriots Special Teams Ace Nate Ebner

Patricia Traina

New Giants head coach Joe Judge is reuniting with one of his core special teams players from his days with the Patriots, as the Giants have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year contract with safety Nate Ebner.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Ebner was a 2012 Patriots sixth-round draft pick out of Ohio State. Ebner initially began his college career as a rugby player, a sport in which he excelled. 

In his junior year, Ebner was a walk-on for the Buckeyes football program. By his senior season, he had earned a football scholarship his senior year, based on his special teams play. 

He recorded 11 tackles on special teams in 2011 and was voted the team’s most inspirational player. He also was named the Buckeyes' best special teams player that season. 

Despite being drafted to play football, Ebner still competed in rugby as a rookie under contract for the Patriots. In 2016 despite being under contract to the Patriots, he participated in Team USA in rugby sevens at that year's Summer Olympics.

The 31-year-old has played in 127 regular-season and postseason games but has never started. He's contributed 98 tackles to the Patriots' special teams and recorded at least 10 special teams tackles in six of his eight seasons during the regular season.

This past season, Ebner finished second on the Patriots special teams in total tackles, behind Matthew Slater. Ebner, Slater, and Brandon Bolden also recorded a blocked kick for the Patriots last season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Free Agency Contract and Salary Cap Update

The specific selection of the players is a different topic, but so far, the Giants' structuring of the free-agent contracts given out has been solid. Here's a look at all the contracts they've agreed to and the effect on the salary cap.

Patricia Traina

by

Taylordist

Draft Prospect Profile | RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

Boston College running back AJ Dillon could give the Giants offense a bruising back, and an option on short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Agree to Terms with OT Cam Fleming

The Giants add a player from Joe Judge's and Jason Garrett's pasts for their swing tackle position.

Patricia Traina

by

bvrkilmatt

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Michael Pittman, USC

What can USC's Michael Pittman provide to the Giants receiver corps?

Ahmed Shifa

NFC East Free Agency Roundup

Let's see what the rest of the NFC East has been up to during the start of free agency.

Jackson Thompson

From Bust to Boom: Why Former Giants Castoff Ereck Flowers Found NFL Success

The Giants had such high hopes for Ereck Flowers when they drafted him ninth overall in 2015. Unfortunately, he didn't develop into what they thought he could be, and Gene Clemons explores why Flowers found success after parting with the Giants.

Gene Clemons

Film Study | What Blake Martinez Could Bring to the Giants Defense

Nick Falato breaks down what the Giants are getting in new inside linebacker Blake Martinez.

Nick Falato

Cap Numbers | A Look at ILB Blake Martinez's Three-Year Deal

The Giants added some depth at inside linebacker in the form of former Packers defender Blake Martinez. Here's a look at how his three-year contract breaks down in terms of cap numbers and value.

Patricia Traina

by

DQ16DAD

Giants Moving on from Safety Antoine Bethea

The team will not exercise the veteran safety's option, making him a free agent.

Patricia Traina

Giants Will Face Bucs and Tom Brady in 2020

Just when the Giants thought they had seen the last of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, the now-former New England Patriots star resurfaces in the NFC South with the Bucs, who just happen to be on the Giants home schedule this year.

Jackson Thompson