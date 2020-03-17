Giants Agree to Terms with Tight End Levine Toilolo

The Giants have agreed to contract terms with free-agent tight end Levine Toilolo per several media reports.

Financial details weren't immediately available.

The 28-year-old Toilolo, an eight-year NFL veteran, is 6-foot 8 and 268 pounds. In addition to the 49ers, with whom he spent one season, he's played for the Falcons and Lions.

Toilolo has appeared in 108 regular-season games with 67 starts, and in eight postseason games with five starts. He also has two Super Bowl appearances, the first with the Falcons in Super Bowl LI and the second with the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Toilolo, who is primarily a blocking tight end, has 97 career receptions for 996 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season and four catches for 43 yards in the postseason. He was a fourth-round draft choice (133rd overall) out of Stanford by the Falcons in 2013.

Toilolo will join one-time 49ers teammate Kaden Smith on the Giants, whose new offense is thought to be planning to see a lot of two tight-end sets.

Evan Engram is continuing his recovery from foot surgery he had in December. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, but will not be able to participate in any off-season activities. The Giants also have Garrett Dickerson and C.J. Conrad under contract at the tight end position.