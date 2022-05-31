Skip to main content

Giants Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

Here are the dates and times of the Giants' three-game preseason schedule.

The New York Giants open their preseason schedule at New England on Thursday, August 11, at 7 p.m. This will be the first time the Giants, who are 37-31-3 in preseason openers since 1950, and Patriots, who historically have met in the preseason finale, are meeting in a preseason opener since 2003. 

New York then hosts its lone home preseason game on Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m. against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. This will be the first preseason meeting between the two clubs since a 25-23 Giants victory in Cincinnati on August 22, 2019, and the first one that the Giants, who lead the preseason series 4-1, will host. 

The Giants will close out the 2022 preseason "on the road" against the Jets on August 28 at 1 p.m. In their last meeting, a 12-7 Jets victory, Gang Green took a 26-25-1 preseason series lead over Big Blue.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Big Blue+

How Giants Can Deploy Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadaraius Toney at the Same Time

A look at some prior history yields some clues as to how the New York Giants can deploy Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney at the same time.

By Brandon Olsen1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Joe Schoen
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants' Money Matters

How have the Giants spent their 2022 finances? Let’s look at the allocation of funds, what it means and how it bodes for the team's financial future.

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Big Blue+

PFF Reveals Top 3 Giants Ahead of 2022 Season

The Giants didn't have much to show for in a 4-13 campaign, but these three players were chosen by PFF as key members for the season ahead.

By Patricia TrainaMay 30, 2022
May 30, 2022

With the date of the first preseason game set, the earliest the Giants can open training camp is July 27. The team, however, has not yet announced when they plan to open their annual summer camp, nor have they announced any plans for joint practices, which head coach Brian Daboll said were under consideration.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

How Giants Can Deploy Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadaraius Toney at the Same Time

By Brandon Olsen1 hour ago
Joe Schoen
Big Blue+

New York Giants' Money Matters

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Big Blue+

PFF Reveals Top 3 Giants Ahead of 2022 Season

By Patricia TrainaMay 30, 2022
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Big Blue+

How a Move Outside Can Benefit Giants' CB Aaron Robinson

By Patricia TrainaMay 29, 2022
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) reflects before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

NFL.com Names This Player As Most Underappreciated New York Giant

By Patricia TrainaMay 28, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The OTA Edition

By Patricia TrainaMay 28, 2022
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale watches defensive back drills during organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Defense's Mantra: No More Mr. Nice Guy

By Patricia TrainaMay 27, 2022
Aaron Robinson and Julian Love
News

Young Defensive Backs Aim to Be a Strength of Giants' Defense

By Patricia TrainaMay 26, 2022