Here are the dates and times of the Giants' three-game preseason schedule.

The New York Giants open their preseason schedule at New England on Thursday, August 11, at 7 p.m. This will be the first time the Giants, who are 37-31-3 in preseason openers since 1950, and Patriots, who historically have met in the preseason finale, are meeting in a preseason opener since 2003.

New York then hosts its lone home preseason game on Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m. against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. This will be the first preseason meeting between the two clubs since a 25-23 Giants victory in Cincinnati on August 22, 2019, and the first one that the Giants, who lead the preseason series 4-1, will host.

The Giants will close out the 2022 preseason "on the road" against the Jets on August 28 at 1 p.m. In their last meeting, a 12-7 Jets victory, Gang Green took a 26-25-1 preseason series lead over Big Blue.

With the date of the first preseason game set, the earliest the Giants can open training camp is July 27. The team, however, has not yet announced when they plan to open their annual summer camp, nor have they announced any plans for joint practices, which head coach Brian Daboll said were under consideration.

