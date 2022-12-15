Giants' Average Get-in Price Ranks Toward Middle of Pack on Secondary Ticket Market
Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders is still considered regular-season. But considering what's on the line--the head-to-head tiebreaker and a game in which the winner sees a jump in their playoff odds--the price of admission via the secondary ticket market is still rather reasonable given what's at stake.
According to SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated, the average get-in price for Sunday's game at FedExField is $209.64, with a high of $1,090 per ticket and a low of $79 per ticket.
The average get-in price puts the Giants-Commanders big NFC East showdown right smack in the middle of the pile and is one of the lowest average get-in prices to see the Giants play this season.
Entering its second year of operations, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theatre, and sporting events across the globe.
SI Tickets puts the fan experience first. It features transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee, unparalleled access to the biggest events, and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason.
SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as five College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Bowl games, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.
