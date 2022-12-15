Giants' Average Get-in Price Ranks Toward Middle of Pack on Secondary Ticket Market

Despite what's at stake for the New York Giants on Sunday, the average ticket price to see the game is surprisingly low.

Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders is still considered regular-season. But considering what's on the line--the head-to-head tiebreaker and a game in which the winner sees a jump in their playoff odds--the price of admission via the secondary ticket market is still rather reasonable given what's at stake.

According to SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated, the average get-in price for Sunday's game at FedExField is $209.64, with a high of $1,090 per ticket and a low of $79 per ticket.

The average get-in price puts the Giants-Commanders big NFC East showdown right smack in the middle of the pile and is one of the lowest average get-in prices to see the Giants play this season.

