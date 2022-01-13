Skip to main content
Giants Complete Interview with Cardinals VP  of Player Personnel Quentin Harris

The Giants finished interviewing the third of nine reported candidates for their vacant general manager position on Thursday afternoon.

The New York Giants announced they have met with Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris, a candidate for the team's vacant general manager position.

As has been the case thus far, Harris met with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara via video conference.

Harris has an interesting background. He is a former NFL safety who spent the 2002-2005 seasons with Arizona after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse. Harris was briefly with the Giants as a player during the 2006 off-season but did not make the 53-man roster.

He began his post-playing career with the Cardinals as a scout, a role he held from 2008-2013. He was promoted to the Cardinals' Director of Pro Scouting, a role he held for five years, and then was moved into his current position in 2021.

In his current position, he works with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim with directing the college and pro personnel departments and has been an integral contributor to the Cardinals' draft process.

In addition to his scouting and personnel management background, Harris has also assisted with player contract negotiations.

Harris was a four-year starter at free safety for Syracuse, where he finished his college career with 327 tackles (183 solos), four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and ten interceptions in 42 career games. He holds a bachelor's degree in information studies in 2001.

The Giants are aiming to complete their first round of interviews with general manager candidates by the end of the week with an eye toward meeting a second time with a narrowed-down list of finalists next week. 

