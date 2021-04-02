NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Giants CB Isaac Yiadom Takes a Paycut

Giants clear out some more cap space by tearing up Yiadom's old contract and replacing it with a new one-year deal for a lower rate.
When the New York Giants traded for cornerback Isaac Yiadom at the end of last summer--they sent a seventh-round pick to Denver for the cornerback--the hope was that he might blossom into their long-term starter opposite of James Bradberry.

That, unfortunately, didn't happen, as Yiadom had his struggles. But rather than cut bait on the cornerback, the Giants and Yiadom agreed to a reduced contract for 2021, the final year of Yiadom's original rookie deal.

According to NFLPA records, Yiadom's base salary of $2.148 million was slashed to $920,000. The Athletic reports that Yiadom also has $100,000 guaranteed, which brings his cap hit to $1.07 million (versus the $2.183 million cap hit he was scheduled to carry in 2021).

Yiadom, a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College, played in all 16 games for the Giants last year, starting in 10. He recorded 46 total tackles, one quarterback pressure, and five pass breakups. He did not record an interception.

The Giants signed former Titans first-round pick Adoree' Jackson last month to start opposite of Bradberry on the defense. Tennessee had cut Jackson before the start of free agency.

The Giants now have $5,589,073 in cap space, according to the NFLPA's public cap report. 

Sep 20, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) attempts to make a catch against New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) during the first quarter at Soldier Field.
