Giants CB James Bradberry, TE Evan Engram Named to NFC Pro Bowl Team

After being shut out in Pro Bowl voting last season, the New York Giants have two Pro Bowl players: cornerback James Bradberry, who finished in the lead in the final voting, and tight end Evan Engram.

Bradberry’s first season in New York has been nothing short of stellar as he’s delivered and, in some cases, exceeded expectations.

He currently has the best NFL rating of any Giants defensive back with at least 150 snaps in coverage (70.4). Despite missing the Giants Week 15 game due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Bradberry is tied for second with 17 pass breakups and leads the Giants in interceptions with three.

“It definitely means a lot that I made it,” Bradberry said in a team-issued statement. “I try not to put too much emphasis on it beforehand because I just felt like it was something I couldn’t control. The one thing I can control is how I play on the field, and that’s what I try to control. But, of course, I wanted to be a Pro Bowler, so it feels good to be recognized as one.”

Bradberry, who learned of his Pro Bowl berth from one-time Giants great Jason Sehorn, agreed that this year has been one of his most solid ones to date but also was quick to acknowledge other defensive teammates who have played well on defense.

“I played pretty well in my last year in Carolina, but I think I’ve been playing at a high level this year,” Bradberry said.

“I actually think we have a lot of guys on the defense that are playing at a high level. Leonard (Williams) has been playing out of his mind. Blake (Martinez) has been playing well for us, he’s been playing out of his mind. Logan (Ryan) came in, didn’t even have a training camp and he’s been playing some elite football.”

Bradberry was originally a second-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2016, whose general manager was Dave Gettleman at the time. Gettleman and Bradberry reunited with the Giants this past off-season when New York signed the cornerback to a three-year contract worth $43.5 million, including almost $32 million in guaranteed money.

This is Bradberry’s first Pro Bowl. He is also the first Giants cornerback to make the Pro Bowl since Janoris Jenkins in 2016.

Engram’s Pro Bowl nod comes as something of a surprise considering the struggles of the Giants offense as a whole and the tight end’s (at times) inconsistent play.

He leads the Giants with 54 catches and is second with 572 receiving yards. He has scored two touchdowns, one receiving and another rushing and is on pace to play in all 16 games for the first time in his career, which would be quite the accomplishment after his 2019 season ended early due to a sprained foot that required surgery in December and months of rehab.

“To where I am now and to receive this news today literally was just icing on the cake,” Engram said in the same statement released by the team. “I’m just truly blessed and thankful for where I am, everything I’ve been through, and everything that’s going to come.

“The foot injuries, I didn’t realize how tough it was going to be. That one was tough. It was just a lot of ups and downs. There was some doubt that crept in sometimes about if I would be the same. But I’ve had great people helping me.”

Engram learned of his Pro Bowl selection from Giants great Howard Cross, a member of the team’s broadcasting department. Engram becomes the first Giants tight end to make the Pro Bowl since Jeremy Shockey in 2006.

Engram, whose option year has already been picked up by the Giants for next year, said he never lost faith in himself and what he was doing, even when his injury became chronic.

“I’m a real positive person. I’m young still (26), but I feel like I’ve gained a little wisdom. Especially in this profession, doubt is an athlete’s biggest enemy. It was definitely a fight because it’s a natural thing, everybody has it. I’m not perfect and I’m a human being. It did creep in a little bit. But I just kind of stayed the course, I kept my faith and kept praying to God about it. He’s definitely pulled through.”