Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants, Buffalo Bills

Giants Complete Second Head Coaching Interview with Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Frazier is believed to be the last of the head coaching candidates to interview for the head coaching vacancy, as a decision could be coming as soon as Friday night.

On Friday, the New York Giants completed their second interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. The interview was conducted at the team's East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters by general manager Joe Schoen, team ownership John and Chris Mara and Steve Tisch, and other front office members.

The 62-year-old Frazier, who is also the Bills defensive coordinator, is also the Bills assistant head coach. 

Frazier's Bills defense finished at the top of the 2021 season in several categories. They allowed the fewest points-per-game (17.0), fewest total yards (272.8), and passing yards (163.0) a game, fewest yards-per-play (4.6), and first downs a game (16.8) and the lowest opposing third-down conversion percentage (30.8 on 66 successes in 214 attempts).

Buffalo also tied for third with 30 takeaways and has finished in the top 10 in that category in each of Frazier's five seasons as defensive coordinator.

Frazier is also a former NFL defensive back who was a member of the Chicago Bears 1985 Super Bowl championship team. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier prior to an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Complete Second Head Coaching Interview with Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Frazier is believed to be the last of the head coaching candidates to interview for the head coaching vacancy, as a decision could be coming as soon as Friday night.

47 seconds ago
47 seconds ago
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman on the field before the Giants host the Washington Football Team in the final game of the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Shaping Giants' Salary Cap Plan: Part 1 - How 2021  Created a Conundrum for 2022

In this first of a two-part look at the Giants salary cap, we look at how and why the Giants' 2022 salary cap situation is such a mess, setting the stage for how we would fix it in Part 2 of this analysis.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) is tackled by Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Utah LB Devin Lloyd has been a very productive inside linebacker for the Utes. What would he bring to the pros?

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

As an NFL defensive back out of Alcorn State, Frazier amassed 20 interceptions for 343 return yards and two touchdowns over a five-year playing career that began in 1981. He also led Chicago in interceptions in three consecutive seasons. Frazier tore his ACL during Super Bowl XX and never played again.

Since retiring from an active playing career, he's been in the NFL coaching circles for the last 23 years, his prior positions including stints with the Vikings, for whom he was the head coach, and the Eagles, Bengals, Colts, Bucs, Ravens, and Bills as either a position coach or as a coordinator.

At Minnesota, Frazier was the interim head coach for the final six games of the 2010 season. He led the team to three victories in six games and was named the full-time head coach. 

In his second full season in 2012, running back Adrian Peterson was the NFL's most valuable player, and the Vikings earned a playoff berth with a 10-6 record but lost a wild card game to division rival Green Bay. Frazier's last season with the Vikings was in 2013 when they finished 5-10-1.

Frazier is the fifth candidate to interview in person with the Giants' front office, joining Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (who has since withdrawn from consideration), Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former Miami head coach Brian Flores. Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was interviewed by video conference last Sunday.

Join the Giants Country Community

Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier prior to an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
News

Giants Complete Second Head Coaching Interview with Bills DC Leslie Frazier

47 seconds ago
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman on the field before the Giants host the Washington Football Team in the final game of the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Big Blue+

Shaping Giants' Salary Cap Plan: Part 1 - How 2021  Created a Conundrum for 2022

3 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) is tackled by Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

7 hours ago
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
News

Giants Complete Head Coaching Interview with Former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

20 hours ago
Aug 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams (28) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive end Robert McCray (52) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Transactions

Giants Sign RB Antonio Williams to Reserve/Futures Contract

23 hours ago
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Detailed view of neon NFL shield logo during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.
Big Blue+

Stacking Up the Pros and Cons of Remaining NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

Jan 27, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Withdraws from Giants Head Coaching Candidate Race

Jan 27, 2022
A pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) was intercepted by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OLB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Jan 27, 2022