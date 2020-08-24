Giants Confident in Offensive Tackle Cameron Fleming

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming has only been active for all 16 games once in his NFL career, that in 2016 when he was with the Patriots. But he also has never been a starter for 16 games in a season either, having started a max of seven games in his career with the Patriots in 2015.

But should Fleming land a starting job at tackle with the Giants this year, Judge, who was on the Patriots coaching staff when Fleming was a player on the team (2014-17), has all the confidence in the world that Fleming will be up to the challenge.

“I’ve played in a lot of big games with Cam Fleming starting at right tackle for us, and we came out on the right end,” Judge said.

“I have a lot of confidence in Cam. “He comes to work every day. He works hard. He’s familiar with the system, and he plays with the right demeanor. I don’t care what his history’s been. We’ve won a lot of big games together.”

Fleming spent the last two seasons in Dallas playing for then-head coach Jason Garrett, now the Giants offensive coordinator, reunited with Garrett and Judge this off-season when he signed a one-year deal. He is looking forward to contributing in whatever way is asked of him.

“It good that I can be a veteran leader and try to help everybody along with the offense,” Fleming said. “I’m trying to help the o-line move forward so we can be the best we can be this year.”

Fleming has experience playing at both tackle spots. With the Patriots, he was primarily a right tackle; with Dallas, he filled in a lot at left tackle.

In six NFL seasons, Fleming, per Pro Football Focus, has allowed 14 sacks as part of 76 pressures in 1,148 pass-blocking snaps.

With the Giants having drafted Andrew Thomas to presumably be their left tackle of the future after veteran Nate Solder opted out, that leaves the right tackle job up for grabs.

“Whatever position they decide to put me in I’m ready for it,” Fleming said.