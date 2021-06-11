Sports Illustrated home
Giants' Cornerback Sam Beal Pleads Guilty to Gun-related Charges from 2020 Arrest | Report

Sam Beal ran into some legal trouble last June that just now is coming to light.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal, the Giants' third-round supplemental draft pick in 2018, pleaded guilty to two gun charges following an arrest on June 2 of last year for a traffic violation near Cleveland, Ohio.

Court records showed that Beal was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a forearm, and marijuana possession. The 24-year-old defensive back was indicted on the gun charges eight days after opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 24-year-old was placed on two years probation and will enter a pretrial diversion program, which mandates certain conditions be met in exchange for avoiding a conviction against his record. Beal was also ordered to pay court costs and court-appointed attorney fees.

A Giants spokesperson said the club was aware of Beal's situation but that the club had no further comment.  

Beal has been a disappointment since being drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He had season-ending surgery just a couple of days into training camp of his rookie season.

The following year, the former Western Michigan product, on whom the team remained high for his skillset, missed the first half of the season with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. 

Beal was activated in 2019 and appeared in six games with three starts, recording 26 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one pass breakup in 289 defensive snaps.

The Giants, who envisioned Beal as a starting cornerback, have since moved on from that hope. They traded for Isaac Yiadom last summer, signed free-agent Adoree' Jackson this off-season, and drafted cornerbacks Aaron Robinson and Rodarius Williams this year.

Beal, who recently took part in the Giants' three-day mandatory minicamp, had a shaky hold on a roster spot given how his NFL career has unfolded. 

Even if he meets all the conditions of his pretrial program, he could still be facing disciplinary action under the NFL's personal conduct policy program.

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal (23) warms up before his Giants debut against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford.
