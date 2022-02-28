Skip to main content
Giants Could Get International Game This Year

The Giants are scheduled to play the Packers and Jaguars onthe road, both of whom have been designated by the NFL to play overseas as part of the NFL's International Game Series.

The New York Giants could be on the move this coming season if either of their scheduled road games against the Green Bay packers or Jacksonville Jaguars is chosen by the league to be played overseas as part of the league's International Series.

The NFL announced Monday morning that the five teams chosen to play a regular-season game outside the United States, and two of those five (Green Bay and Jacksonville) are scheduled to host the Giants this coming season.

The rest of the NFL's international schedule includes a Munich-based game for Tampa Bay and a game in Mexico for Arizona. 

Both the Packers and Jaguars have been announced as having a game scheduled in London, with the Packers scheduled to play at Tottenham Stadium and the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.  

The Giants were among the first teams to play in the league's regular-season International Series. Hosted by the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on October 28, 2007, the Giants topped Miami 13-10 on a rain-soaked day.

On October 23, 2016, the Giants returned to London to face the Los Angeles Rams, this time at Twickenham Stadium. The Giants defeated the Rams 17-10 in that game, making them 2-0 in games played outside the United States.

The NFL will announce dates and times for all its games later this spring.

