SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Drop in MMQB’s Weekly Power Ranking

Patricia Traina

The Giants delivered a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, which, thanks to the Eagles' loss against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, moved the Giants into first place in the NFC Least.

Yet for some reason, instead of at least holding steady in the latest MMQB power rankings, the Giants fell one spot to No. 23 with the following explanation:

The Giants are in first place in the NFC East, which ought to count for something. It seems awfully unlikely that they can stay there if Colt McCoy plays for an extended period of time, but then you look around at everybody else …

But wait a minute. Shouldn’t the rankings reflect the current situation? I mean, sure, there is a question about starting quarterback Daniel Jones’ availability (and for the record, I’d be stunned if he plays Sunday against Seattle for reasons I’ll get into later in the week). 

However, isn’t there something to be said for the fact that of the four NFC Least teams, the Giants are playing some of the best football right now?

I guess not. But, hey, it could have been a lot worse.

The MMQB crew could have put the Washington Football Team, who are one spot behind the Giants at No. 24 and in second place in the division after trouncing the once-mighty Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving to sweep the season series as the top NFC Least team in the power rankings.

The Giants have a tall order next week against Seattle, and it’s doubtful anyone will be favoring them to upset the Seahawks. But we’re in the time of year when not only does the division race heat up, but a miracle or two have been known to happen, so never say never.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell.  

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winners and Losers From the Giants' 19-17 Win vs. Cincinnati

Who stood out one way or the other in the Giants win over the Bengals?

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

Giants Drop to 19th in NFL Draft Order

But they're in first place in the division, so does anyone really care?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | A Change of Heart, The Emerald City and More

Notable leftovers from Monday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

Giants QB Daniel Jones Avoided Major Injury to Hamstring | Report

Jones has an “outside chance” of playing Sunday vs. the Seahawks.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Week 12 Report Card

Grading the Giants after their 19-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game with Hamstring Injury

The Giants quarterback was injured running the ball in the third quarter.

Patricia Traina

by

KuntryOfGiants

Giants Confident in Quarterback Colt McCoy

Head coach Joe Judge doesn't expect the offense to miss a beat if veteran backup Colt McCoy has to start sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Patricia Traina

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Unsure About Daniel Jones’s Status for Seattle

Giants are looking at reinforcements in case Daniel Jones has to miss Sunday's game.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Ten Takes from Week 12 Win Over Cincinnati Bengals

What do the Giants and The Crown have in common? Read on to find out.

Patricia Traina

by

BIGGIESMALLSFATCUZ

Giants Tight End Evan Engram's Imperfect Impact Shows Up Against Bengals

Despite a backbreaking dropped ball, Giants tight end Evan Engram had his best game of the season Sunday against the Bengals.

Jackson Thompson