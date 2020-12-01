Giants Drop in MMQB’s Weekly Power Ranking

The Giants delivered a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, which, thanks to the Eagles' loss against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, moved the Giants into first place in the NFC Least.

Yet for some reason, instead of at least holding steady in the latest MMQB power rankings, the Giants fell one spot to No. 23 with the following explanation:

The Giants are in first place in the NFC East, which ought to count for something. It seems awfully unlikely that they can stay there if Colt McCoy plays for an extended period of time, but then you look around at everybody else …

But wait a minute. Shouldn’t the rankings reflect the current situation? I mean, sure, there is a question about starting quarterback Daniel Jones’ availability (and for the record, I’d be stunned if he plays Sunday against Seattle for reasons I’ll get into later in the week).

However, isn’t there something to be said for the fact that of the four NFC Least teams, the Giants are playing some of the best football right now?

I guess not. But, hey, it could have been a lot worse.

The MMQB crew could have put the Washington Football Team, who are one spot behind the Giants at No. 24 and in second place in the division after trouncing the once-mighty Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving to sweep the season series as the top NFC Least team in the power rankings.

The Giants have a tall order next week against Seattle, and it’s doubtful anyone will be favoring them to upset the Seahawks. But we’re in the time of year when not only does the division race heat up, but a miracle or two have been known to happen, so never say never.

