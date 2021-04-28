Giants Exercise Saquon Barkley's Option Year

The New York Giants have picked up the option year on running back Saquon Barkley's rookie contract, a move that was expected.

The NFL and NFLPA ratified a new clause regarding the option year in the rookie deals of first-round picks to expand the pay levels into four tiers. Per Article 7, Section 7(g) Barkley, fits into the "one Pro Bowl" category, in which any player elected to at least one Pro Bowl berth on the original ballot (not as an alternate) is eligible for a fifth-year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position.

According to Over the Cap, Barkley is projected to earn $7.217 million in 2022, which is less than his $10.025 million cap number for 2021 and which will be fully guaranteed as of next off-season.

Barkley is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL but is expected to be ready to roll for the 2021 season.

Barkley had been eligible this off-season to re-work his rookie contract, but his injury put a damper on that. The Giants could try to negotiate a new deal with him after the 2021 season, assuming he makes it through without any setbacks or could apply the franchise tag after the 2022 season if they wish to retain his rights.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.