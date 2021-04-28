NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Giants Exercise Saquon Barkley's Option Year

As expected, the Giants have exercised the fifth-year (option year) of running back Saquon Barkley's contract.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants have picked up the option year on running back Saquon Barkley's rookie contract, a move that was expected.

The NFL and NFLPA ratified a new clause regarding the option year in the rookie deals of first-round picks to expand the pay levels into four tiers. Per Article 7, Section 7(g) Barkley, fits into the "one Pro Bowl" category, in which any player elected to at least one Pro Bowl berth on the original ballot (not as an alternate) is eligible for a fifth-year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position.

According to Over the Cap, Barkley is projected to earn $7.217 million in 2022, which is less than his $10.025 million cap number for 2021 and which will be fully guaranteed as of next off-season.

Barkley is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL but is expected to be ready to roll for the 2021 season.

Barkley had been eligible this off-season to re-work his rookie contract, but his injury put a damper on that. The Giants could try to negotiate a new deal with him after the 2021 season, assuming he makes it through without any setbacks or could apply the franchise tag after the 2022 season if they wish to retain his rights.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

How Saquon Barkley Affected The Steelers' Defensive Game Plan
News

Giants Exercise Saquon Barkley's Option Year

Alabama Jaylen Waddle returns the opening kickoff vs. Tennessee and left the game after sustaining a broken ankle on the play.
Draft

PFF Reveals Its Dream Scenario for the Giants in First Round of Draft

May 23, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Signage for the 2012 NFL Draft during a press conference in Public Square to announce Cleveland as the host of the 2021 NFL draft.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Primer for New York Giants

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
This and That

Ranking the Top-5 Greatest Tight Ends in New York Giants Franchise History

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Pete Werner, Ohio State

threeguyspic
Draft

Linebacker? Cornerback? Receiver? A Case for Each Position for Giants at No. 11

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Draft

Pat's Final 7-Round, Giants-Only Mock Draft

May 11, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants owner John Mara (left) and general manager Dave Gettleman on the field during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday.
News

Where Giants’ Pre-Draft Roster Ranked per PFF