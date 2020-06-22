GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Give Season Ticket Holders Option to Skip 2020 without Penalty

Patricia Traina

Although the NFL has continued to insist that it will have a season, it's looking more and more as though such a campaign will not include fans in the stands.

As such, the Giants have notified season ticket holders via email that they can skip their 2020 season ticket payments and not have to worry about forfeiting any PSL ticket holder rights beyond this year.

According to the details of the email sent to season-ticket holders, the Giants have moved the due date for the next payment (or payment in full) from July 1 to August 14.

Those who have not yet paid for their season tickets will be given the option of either a four-month payment plan, starting August 14, or the opportunity to take the season off and not purchase their season tickets for 2020. If they choose not to purchase season tickets in 2020, their PSLs will remain intact, and they will be able to buy tickets for the 2021 season.

For those currently enrolled in the four- and six-month plans, the new due date for their next payment installment has been moved from July 1 to August 14. Those people will also have the option of taking the season off.

Those who have already paid in full will be allowed to take the season off. They will also be given the choice of applying their payments to date to their 2021 season tickets or receiving a refund.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Weekly Quiz: A History Lesson

This week's quiz covers some random questions reflecting the Giants' rich history.

Patricia Traina

by

zogzac

Giants Player Profile | Chris Peace, OLB

Can Chris Peace find a place in what's become a very crowded Giants linebackers room?

Mike Addvensky

NFC East Morning Run | June 22, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the expectation of Dak Prescott signing the franchise tag.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Kyle Murphy, OL

Does this intriguing and versatile offensive lineman have enough in his toolbox to where he can be part of the offensive line talent pipeline?

Patricia Traina

Revealing One of Joe Judge's Biggest Challenges Ahead of Training Camp

As the NFL figures out when and how training camps will be able to start up next month, here's a look at one of Giants head coach Joe Judge's biggest challenges when the Giants do hit the field.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Mark McLaurin, LB

Can Mark McLaurin's versatility help him earn a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster?

Mike Addvensky

Giants Player Profile | R.J. McIntosh, DT

Will McIntosh go from spot duty to a rotational player?

Gene Clemons

by

HoogieCoogieMan

NFLPA Doc Advises Player to Cease Private Workouts

As players continue to test positive for the COVID-19 virus, the union's medical advisor has issued an advisory recommending halting private group workouts.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Xavier McKinney, Safety

Will McKinney play one role or will he play several?

Gene Clemons

Giants Week 12 Opponent Breakdown | Cincinnati Bengals

The Giants travel to Southeastern Ohio off their bye week for a game that will feature two first-round picks at quarterback and a potentially big opportunity for Saquon Barkley and the Giants running game.

Jackson Thompson