Giants Give Season Ticket Holders Option to Skip 2020 without Penalty

Although the NFL has continued to insist that it will have a season, it's looking more and more as though such a campaign will not include fans in the stands.

As such, the Giants have notified season ticket holders via email that they can skip their 2020 season ticket payments and not have to worry about forfeiting any PSL ticket holder rights beyond this year.

According to the details of the email sent to season-ticket holders, the Giants have moved the due date for the next payment (or payment in full) from July 1 to August 14.

Those who have not yet paid for their season tickets will be given the option of either a four-month payment plan, starting August 14, or the opportunity to take the season off and not purchase their season tickets for 2020. If they choose not to purchase season tickets in 2020, their PSLs will remain intact, and they will be able to buy tickets for the 2021 season.

For those currently enrolled in the four- and six-month plans, the new due date for their next payment installment has been moved from July 1 to August 14. Those people will also have the option of taking the season off.

Those who have already paid in full will be allowed to take the season off. They will also be given the choice of applying their payments to date to their 2021 season tickets or receiving a refund.