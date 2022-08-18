Skip to main content

Giants Have Another Injury to Offensive Line Depth

Ben Bredeson is the latest member of the Giants offensive line to hae to leave prctice earlyy wiyh an injury.

When it rains, it pours for the New York Giants offensive line and injuries.

Interior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who has seen an increased role at backup guard and center, left Thursday’s practice early with what looked to be an elbow/forearm injury.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Bredeson was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of Michigan in 2020. He was traded to the Giants last year when injuries and retirements decimated the team’s offensive line depth and appeared in eight games with one start, missing time due to a hand injury.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) reacts after his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
Big Blue+

What Could Giants Get for WR Darius Slayton In a Trade?

Pro Football Focus explores what Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton could fetch in a trade and which teams could be interestedd in acquiring him.

By Patricia Traina8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talks with his teammates on the bench during the first half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

An Early Look at Giants' Options if They Move on from Daniel Jones

The Giants have a big decision about quarterback Daniel Jones after this year. Let's go through their options as they stand today in terms of free agency and the draft if Jones isn't the answer.

By Brandon Olsen2 hours ago
2 hours ago
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

How Upcoming Roster Decisions Might Affect Giants' Salary Cap

How will some of the anticipated roster transactions the Giants plan or need to make affect their fragile salary cap situation?

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
4 hours ago

This summer, Bredeson had been working primarily with the second-team offensive line. When guard Shane Lemieux suffered a toe injury in the preseason opener, Bredeson stepped in; he also stepped in with the first-team offensive line when center Jon Feliciano had to miss time.

Besides Bredeson, the Giants have seven other offensive linemen who are nursing injuries, including Feliciano (undisclosed), Lemieux (toe/foot), rookies Joshua Ezeudu (undisclosed) and Marcus McKethan (knee/IR), Jamil Douglas (ankle), and Matt Peart (ACL/PUP) and Nick Gates (leg /PUP).

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) reacts after his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Big Blue+

What Could Giants Get for WR Darius Slayton In a Trade?

By Patricia Traina8 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talks with his teammates on the bench during the first half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
Big Blue+

An Early Look at Giants' Options if They Move on from Daniel Jones

By Brandon Olsen2 hours ago
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

How Upcoming Roster Decisions Might Affect Giants' Salary Cap

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
Trio
Big Blue+

Three Recent Waiver Wire Transactions That Could Interest New York Giants

By Brandon OlsenAug 17, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
2022 Ring of Honor Members
News

Giants Announce Seven New Members for Team's Ring of Honor

By Patricia TrainaAug 16, 2022 5:55 PM EDT
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay: I'm My Own Harshest Critic

By Patricia TrainaAug 16, 2022 4:09 PM EDT
New York Giants Helmet
Transactions

New York Giants Trim Three to Get to 85-man Roster Limit

By Patricia TrainaAug 16, 2022 2:39 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) chat during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
News

Brian Daboll Doesn't Rule Out First Team Preseason Reps for Tyrod Taylor

By Patricia TrainaAug 16, 2022 2:20 PM EDT