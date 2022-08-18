Giants Have Another Injury to Offensive Line Depth

When it rains, it pours for the New York Giants offensive line and injuries.

Interior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who has seen an increased role at backup guard and center, left Thursday’s practice early with what looked to be an elbow/forearm injury.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Bredeson was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of Michigan in 2020. He was traded to the Giants last year when injuries and retirements decimated the team’s offensive line depth and appeared in eight games with one start, missing time due to a hand injury.

This summer, Bredeson had been working primarily with the second-team offensive line. When guard Shane Lemieux suffered a toe injury in the preseason opener, Bredeson stepped in; he also stepped in with the first-team offensive line when center Jon Feliciano had to miss time.

Besides Bredeson, the Giants have seven other offensive linemen who are nursing injuries, including Feliciano (undisclosed), Lemieux (toe/foot), rookies Joshua Ezeudu (undisclosed) and Marcus McKethan (knee/IR), Jamil Douglas (ankle), and Matt Peart (ACL/PUP) and Nick Gates (leg /PUP).

