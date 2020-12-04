SI.com
Joe Judge Sports Some Unfamiliar Attire for Friday Presser | SEE IT

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Joe Judge, who usually shows up for his daily press conference sporting Giants apparel, went for a change on Friday.

The Giants head coach sported a bucket hat, and what appeared to be a zip-up jacket, both emblazoned with the Ole Miss logos.

The reason behind Judge's choice of what he described as "ridiculous attire" is that the Mississippi State alumnus lost a friendly rivalry bet to tight end Evan Engram, an Ole Miss alumnus.  

The Rebels topped the Bulldogs 31-24 in football on November 28. 

Judge played at Mississippi State from 2000-04 on a team that went 1-4 against Ole Miss during his time there as a student-athlete. Some quarterback by the name of Eli Manning quarterbacked the Rebels in three of those games. 

Judge hasn't been afraid to do little things such as this that show his softer side and help endear himself to the players. 

At the end of the team's training camp, he also sparked some additional affection when he participated in a slip-and-slide drill at the end of a training camp practice.

