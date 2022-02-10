Giants Hire Mike Groh as Receivers Coach (Report)

The Giants have reportedly hired Mike Groh, son of one-time Giants assistant coach Al Groh, to their new coaching staff under Brian Daboll.

Once the starting quarterback at the University of Virginia, where he was teammates with former Giants running back Tiki Barber back in the day, Groh will be the team's new receivers coach.

Groh began his coaching career in 2000 with the Jets, where he was on staff with his father, the Giants linebackers coach in 1989-1990 and later their defensive coordinator in 1991 after Bill Belichick left to take the Cleveland head coaching job.

The younger Groh returned to his alma mater as receivers coach for the 2001-2002 seasons before switching to quarterbacks in 2003 and then becoming the offensive coordinator for the 2006-2008 seasons.

In 2009, Groh, who attended Randolph High School in Randolph, New Jersey, worked as a graduate assistant on Nick Saban's staff. He then went to Louisville for a year before returning to Alabama as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.

Highlights from Giants Country's Latest Coverage How Joe Schoen Can Get More "At-Bats" in His First Giants Draft 1 / 5

Groh returned to the NFL with the Bears in 2013, serving as their receivers coach. In 2016, he went to the Rams as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He then joined Doug Pederson's staff in Philadelphia, first as the wide receivers coach in 2017 and then as the offensive coordinator for the 2018-2019 seasons, helping the Eagles finish 8th and 12th in the NFL in points scored in those two seasons.

Most recently, Groh was the wide receivers coach for Frank Reich's Colts staff, joining in 2020. Groh had interviewed for the Panthers offensive coordinator role, which went to former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.

Here is a rundown of what's been reported regarding the Giants assistant coaching staff. (Job titles are tentative and subject to change.)

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka

Mike Kafka Defensive Coordinator: Wink Martindale

Wink Martindale Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

Thomas McGaughey Quarterbacks: Shea Tierney

Shea Tierney Running Backs: TBD

TBD Offensive Line: Bobby Johnson

Bobby Johnson Assistant Offensive Line: Tony Sparano Jr

Tony Sparano Jr Receivers: Mike Groh

Mike Groh Tight Ends: Andy Bischoff

Andy Bischoff Defensive Line: Andre Patterson

Andre Patterson Inside Linebackers: Rob Ryan (reportedly)

Rob Ryan (reportedly) Outside Linebackers: Drew Wilkins (reportedly)

Drew Wilkins (reportedly) Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson

Jerome Henderson Assistant Defensive Backs: Mike Treier (reportedly)

Mike Treier (reportedly) Assistant Special Teams: Anthony Blevins (reportedly)

Join the Giants Country Community