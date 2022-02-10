Giants Hire Tony Sparano Jr as Assistant O-line Coach (Report)

According to a report, the Giants are hiring Tony Sparano, Jr, to be their assistant offensive line coach.

Sparano, who knows Daboll when the two were on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff in 2011 as headed by Sparano's father, Tony Sr.--Daboll as the offensive coordinator and Sparano as an offensive quality control coach--most recently was the assistant offensive line coach for Carolina under Matt Rhule.

Prior to joining Carolina, the younger Sparano spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the same role.

During his time in Jacksonville, Sparano helped offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor to earn Pro Football Focus All-Rookie honors and PFWA All-Rookie honors. Also, during his time with the Jaguars, the 2017 offensive line was instrumental in helping the team in its quest for the AFC Championship by setting a franchise record with just 24 sacks allowed that season.

Before landing in Jacksonville, Sparano was the tight ends coach in Buffalo during the 2015-2016 seasons. In 2016, he worked with former Dolphins tight end Charles Clay, who became the Bills' leading receiver with 57 receptions for 552 yards, the third-best season by a Bills tight end in team history.

Sparano's previous NFL coaching experience includes three seasons with the New York Jets, two as an intern (2012-2013) working specifically with the offense, and one (2014) as an offensive assistant.

He initially broke into the NFL coaching ranks in the 2011 season with the Dolphins on his father's (Tony Sr.) staff. Giants general manager Joe Schoen was also part of the Dolphins organization back then, serving as a national scout.

