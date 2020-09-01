Giants Injury Update: Golden Tate Day-to-Day

Giants head coach Joe Judge, who seems more willing to disclose his social security number than reveal the specifics of the injuries his players are dealing with, offered just the slightest hint into the lower-body injury suffered by receiver Golden Tate during Monday's practice.

Judge confirmed Tuesday that receiver Tate, who appeared to go down with what looked to be a hamstring strain on Monday, would not practice Tuesday.

“We're going to expecting all of (the injured players), except for Golden in practice today,” Judge said when asked about the injured players from Monday’s practice.

“Golden is going to go ahead and stay behind the trainers to kind of get a look at something and see where he is. He is he's really kind of day to day right now. The other guys, you know, they should be out there ready to roll today.”

Safety Montre Hartage, who got tangled up making a play Monday, was back on the field, but tight end Rysen John and defensive back Jaquarius Landrews, both of whom have missed the last several practices, remain sidelined, per a report.

Judge confirmed that Logan Ryan won’t be on the Giants field before Thursday as he needs to complete the COVID-19 entry testing protocol and then pass a team physical.

Judge was also asked about safety Jabrill Peppers, who has had some issues this summer with cramping, which is typically a hydration issue.

“I think he's already doing a good job of hydrating,” Judge said of Peppers, noting that the team tests the players’ hydration levels when they first report to work in the morning.

“He plays with a high motor. Some guys sweat more than others. He’s a guy that just goes a hundred miles an hour, and sometimes you gotta remind those guys to drink a little bit extra.”

Judge also noted that a lack of proper hydration is the No. 1 factor behind soft tissue issues, which the Giants have typically fought in the past.

“We test our players' hydration levels when they come into the building in the morning to make sure they're ready to go on the practice field,” he said.

“We don't want to put anybody out there on the field who's not ready to practice hydration wise because that's number one factor of soft tissue injuries. We weigh these guys in, and we weigh them out to make sure we can monitor what their bodies have done during the course of practice so we can go ahead and treat them the best way."