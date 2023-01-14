Giants Injury Update: Isaiah Hodgins Added to Wild Card Injury Report

Hodgins tweaked his ankle but is expected to play Sunday vs. Vikings.

New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been added to the team's injury report after tweaking his ankle, reportedly in Saturday's walkthrough practice.

Hodgins, acquired off waivers from Buffalo, has appeared in eight games with five starts for the Giants. He's caught 33 of 42 pass targets for an 84.6 receiving percentage, third-best on the team among receiving targets (receivers, tight ends, and running backs) with at least 20 pass targets this season.

Hodgins also has 351 receiving yards and five touchdowns scored in his last six games.

Hodgins did not receive an injury designation and is expected to play when the giants visit the Minnesota Vikings for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend playoff game. Still, his injury bears watching regarding his snap counts.

Join the Giants Country Community