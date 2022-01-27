Giants Complete Head Coaching Interview with Former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

Brooklyn native Brian Flores is believed to be one of the front-runners for the Giants head coaching job.

The Giants announced they completed their interview with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for New York's head coaching vacancy.

Flores, who the Dolphins fired after three seasons as their head coach, visited the Quest Diagnostics Training Center to meet with Giants team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and general manager Joe Schoen, as well as other members of the front office and toured the team's facility.

During his tenure in Miami, Flores had a 24-25 record, his teams finishing above .500 in the last two seasons but failing to qualify for the playoffs. Flores was relieved of his duties by Dolphins president Stephen Ross after the 2021 season, with reports of there being a power struggle with general manager Chris Grier, a report that was further fueled by Ross's statement when Flores's termination was announced.

"After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins," Ross's statement said in part.

"That’s certainly one of the things that we’re going to ask Brian," John Mara told reporters Wednesday after Schoen had been formally introduced as the team's new general manager. "I discussed it with him briefly when I spoke to him a week ago, but we’re going to spend some time on that when he comes in."

Before coming to Miami, Flores spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots as a scout and assistant coaching all three phases of the ball, including as a special teams assistant (2008-2009), offensive assistant special teams (2010), and defensive assistant (2011-2018) with his roles including safeties coach (2012-2015), linebackers coach (2016-2017) and defensive play-caller and linebackers coach in (2018), contributing to four Super Bowl championships.

The Giants are planning to host Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier at their team headquarters Friday in what's believed to be the last head coaching interview planned before ownership and Schoen make a decision.

