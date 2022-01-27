Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Giants Complete Head Coaching Interview with Former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

Brooklyn native Brian Flores is believed to be one of the front-runners for the Giants head coaching job.

The Giants announced they completed their interview with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for New York's head coaching vacancy.

Flores, who the Dolphins fired after three seasons as their head coach, visited the Quest Diagnostics Training Center to meet with Giants team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and general manager Joe Schoen, as well as other members of the front office and toured the team's facility.

During his tenure in Miami, Flores had a 24-25 record, his teams finishing above .500 in the last two seasons but failing to qualify for the playoffs. Flores was relieved of his duties by Dolphins president Stephen Ross after the 2021 season, with reports of there being a power struggle with general manager Chris Grier, a report that was further fueled by Ross's statement when Flores's termination was announced.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
Play
News

Giants Complete Head Coaching Interview with Former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

Brooklyn native Brian Flores is believed to be one of the front-runners for the Giants head coaching job.

42 seconds ago
42 seconds ago
Aug 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams (28) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive end Robert McCray (52) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign RB Antonio Williams to Reserve/Futures Contract

New general Manager Joe Schoen begins adding roster depth by plucking a player from his old stomping grounds.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Detailed view of neon NFL shield logo during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.
Play
Big Blue+

Stacking Up the Pros and Cons of Remaining NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

Which team(s) have the most attractive head coaching openings? Let's take a look.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

"After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins," Ross's statement said in part.

"That’s certainly one of the things that we’re going to ask Brian," John Mara told reporters Wednesday after Schoen had been formally introduced as the team's new general manager. "I discussed it with him briefly when I spoke to him a week ago, but we’re going to spend some time on that when he comes in."

Before coming to Miami, Flores spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots as a scout and assistant coaching all three phases of the ball, including as a special teams assistant (2008-2009), offensive assistant special teams (2010), and defensive assistant (2011-2018) with his roles including safeties coach (2012-2015), linebackers coach (2016-2017) and defensive play-caller and linebackers coach in (2018), contributing to four Super Bowl championships.

The Giants are planning to host Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier at their team headquarters Friday in what's believed to be the last head coaching interview planned before ownership and Schoen make a decision.

Join the Giants Country Community

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
News

Giants Complete Head Coaching Interview with Former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

42 seconds ago
Aug 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams (28) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive end Robert McCray (52) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Transactions

Giants Sign RB Antonio Williams to Reserve/Futures Contract

3 hours ago
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Detailed view of neon NFL shield logo during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.
Big Blue+

Stacking Up the Pros and Cons of Remaining NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

5 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Withdraws from Giants Head Coaching Candidate Race

7 hours ago
A pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) was intercepted by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OLB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

8 hours ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks during his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen's Introductory Press Conference: Thoughts and Takeaways

9 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Complete Head Coaching Interview with Patrick Graham

22 hours ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, left, shakes hands with CEO and co-owner John Mara during Schoen's introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
News

Joe Schoen Outlines Criteria for Next Giants Head Coach

Jan 26, 2022