Giants Interview Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Role

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's search or a new defensive coordinator continues.

The New York Giants continued their search for a new defensive coordinator by interviewing Steve Wilks, per a report.

Wilks, who interviewed for the Giants head coaching job in 2018, which ultimately went to Pat Shurmur, has been the defensive coordinator at Missouri since 2021. Before that, he was the Browns defensive coordinator in 2019. Before that, Wilks was the Cardinals offensive coordinator.

The 52-year-old Wilks was a part of six teams that reached the NFL Playoffs, including Super Bowl appearances with the Chicago Bears (Super Bowl XLI) and Carolina Panthers (Super Bowl L). During his 14 seasons in the NFL, five players earned All-Pro recognition under his guidance.

During his time in Cleveland, the Browns’ passing defense ranked seventh in the NFL, allowing just 216.9 yards per game. Before Cleveland, Wilks spent the 2018 season as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, the Arizona defense finishing fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (210.0).

Wilks spent six seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2012-2017), where he served as the team’s defensive backs coach (2012-2016) and defensive coordinator (2017). He also held the role of Assistant Head Coach for three seasons (2015-2017).

He helped groom a Panthers defense to contribute to four playoff appearances in five seasons (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017) and an appearance in Super Bowl L following the 2015 season. The Panthers’ defense also finished in the NFL’s top 10 in total defense in five of Wilks’ six seasons on staff, including finishing second in 2013 and seventh in 2017, his lone season as Defensive Coordinator.

Before Carolina, Wilks was a defensive backs coach for the San Diego Chargers (2009-2011) and the Chicago Bears (2006-2008).

The Giants had hoped to retain Patrick Graham in the defensive coordinator role for a third season and his first under Daboll. However, on Friday, Graham accepted the defensive coordinator's position with the Las Vegas Raiders under their new head coach, Josh McDaniels, with whom Graham worked in New England.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported out of Pittsburgh that Teryl Austin, who reportedly interviewed for the Giants' job, is expected to be named the Steelers' new defensive coordinator as soon as Monday, replacing the retired Kevin Butler.

The Giants have also reportedly met with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Wink Martindale, former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and Titans defensive consultant assistant Jim Schwartz.

Here is the list of assistant coaches linked to Daboll's new staff:

  • Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka
  • Quarterbacks: Shea Tierney
  • Offensive Line: Bobby Johnson
  • Tight Ends: Andy Bischoff
  • Defensive Secondary: Jerome Henderson
  • Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey
  • Director of Coaching Operations: Laura Young

