A video of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley attending a social event with friends at a New York bar and restaurant has surfaced and is creating some stir given the football stars lack of a facial covering, which could be considered a violation of league COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to multiple reports, a small group of Giants players gathered for a dinner with a few friends in a private room at a restaurant. They were then invited to drinks at the bar closed to the public.

There are conflicting reports regarding when the video, which allegedly shows both Jones and Barkley without masks despite being within close range of others, was filmed.

The original poster of the video, DJ Lugghead, who was reportedly Jones and Barkley’s driver on the night in question, told the New York Post that the video was from last year. However, SNY has reported that the video is from Friday night.

If the video’s events are indeed from Friday night, Jones, Barkley, and any other teammates who were part of the group could face discipline from the Giants, the league, or possibly both for violating an NFL policy that states players may not attend an indoor bar with more than 10 people and without PPE (personal protective equipment, such as a face covering) unless they are picking up a to-go food order.

“We are aware of the video that was posted. We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video,” the Giants said in a statement.

The Giants, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-21 Thursday night, are off for the weekend and are due back to work Tuesday to begin preparing for their November 2 home game against the Bucs.