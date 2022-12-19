Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Fulfilling Draft Expectations

The fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft is starting to round into the player the Giants hoped to be getting.

When a player ends up in the top 10 of the annual NFL draft, much is often expected of him in his rookie season.

Unfortunately, things don't always work out that way. Rookies often have to get used to the game's speed, which many say can take several weeks. And sometimes, it can take an entire season for a rookie to feel at home.

For the Giants, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth-overall pick in the NFL draft, falls into the category of things taking a few weeks to click, though, to be fair, the circumstances he faced earlier in the year had something to do with that.

The former Oregon star suffered a preseason knee injury that forced him to miss the first two games of the regular season. Even after returning to the lineup, Thibodeaux was still trying to find his footing between adjusting to the game's speed and managing his injury.

It showed in his production. In his first six games (before the bye), Thibodeaux posted 15 tackles, one quarterback hit, one sack, one forced fumble, and three passes defensed.

But with each passing week, Thibodeauz's impact on the games became more evident. While he wasn't necessarily making the highlight reel plays, he was slowly becoming more and more of a disruptive force for the Giants defense, his presence opening things up for others.

Thibodeaux continues to open things up for others in the second half of the season, and he's starting to amp up his production.

Since Week 9, he's posted 24 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, eight quarterback hits, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, his breakout game coming in Week 15 against Washington, where he posted a 12-tackle night to lead the Giants defense.

All in a day's work for the rookie.

“I think us, as a team, took it upon ourselves to call our fights," Thibodeaux said after the game. "As a defensive line, there was no dodging--everybody called out who they wanted, and it was a battle. I think we were able to execute, and everybody was able to make plays."

Like his big strip-sack, a forced fumble, and scoop-and-score.

Thibodeaux’s recent emergence has been a long time coming. While there were some fans that were concerned over his lack of numbers, especially given the hot start rookie Aidan Hutchinson has had for the Lions, Thibodeaux managed to block out the noise and keep his sights squarely where they needed to be: on his game.

“I didn't do anything different," he said of his progress. "Honestly, it’s manifestation. I had a talk with my mom before the game. She said it was in her heart to tell me that you can do anything you put your mind to. For me, I had to say it and believe it, and I was able to do it.

“You just keep working. It’s gonna come.

An underrated play by Thibodeaux came on the Commanders’ final drive. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke scrambled and headed to the endzone, running for nine yards before being stopped by Thibodeaux at the 1-yard line. That 1-yard saved was extremely important, as the Giants defense stood strong and prevented Washington from scoring.

“I was in coverage right there. Sometimes it’s hard when you're playing man coverage, and you gotta look back. But when I saw him coming, I’m just like, 'Strap up.'"

Thibodeaux, who put himself into consideration for NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors with his performance against Washington, isn't about to sit and dwell on one game--not with a bigger goal still before him and his teammates.

“We’re gonna battle. I think our coaches are resilient, and I think they call the game with fire, with passion, and players see that" he said of what lies ahead.

"It helps us build because we do it together. Every team speaks about this ‘We’re family,’ but come on, everybody knows that. Let’s be real and see it.

"It exudes out of how we play. I think for us, we gotta continue to stick together, continue to keep our bodies healthy and keep moving.”

