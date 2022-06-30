Skip to main content

Giants Make Further Tweaks to Front Office

General manager Joe Schoen continues re-shaping of the personnel department.

 

The Giants might be on break at the moment, but they have been making more tweaks to their front office staff's responsibilities.

According to the team’s website, Chris Mara, who had been listed as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel as of 2011, has a new title of Senior Personnel Consultant.

Mara, the younger brother of Giants CEO John Mara, remains part of the team’s ownership and is listed under the ownership group on the team’s website. However, he is no longer listed under the Player Personnel grouping.

The team’s Player Personnel Department lists Tim McDonnell as the Director of Player Personnel, Chris Rossetti as Director of Pro Scouting, and Dennis Hickey as Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

General manager Joe Schoen was given full autonomy by team ownership to make whatever changes to the front office he deemed necessary to improve operations. 

Among the changes Schoen made was to dismiss several long-time members of the front office, including Chris Petit, the team’s long-time director of college scouting; Kyle O’Brien, a college scouting senior personnel executive; Mark Koncz, co-director of player personnel; Ken Sternfeld, senior pro scouting executive; and Matt Schauger, senior pro scout/football systems analyst.

The team also reassigned Kevin Abrams, the long-time assistant general manager, to a new role as senior vice president of football operations and strategy. 

