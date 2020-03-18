Giants Moving on from Safety Antoine Bethea

The Giants are planning to move on from safety Antoine Bethea in a move that will free up $3 million in cap space, a source confirms.

The 35-year-old Bethea started all 16 games last year for the Giants, finishing as the team leader in total tackles with 110, the only defender to top the 100 tackle mark.

But Bethea seemed to lose a step or two in coverage, coming up with just one interception and five pass breakups while allowing five touchdowns and 17 of 25 pass targets against him to be completed for a career-worst 133.8 NFL rating.

Bethea, who prior to signing a two-year contract with the Giants had spent two seasons with the Cardinals under now-former Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher, had a $250,000 option in his contract for this year. By declining the option on his contract, the Giants will not be hit with any dead money against their salary cap.

The Athletic - New York was first with the report.