Skip to main content

Giants Name Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka as the Play Caller

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was always trending toward being the offense's play caller, but on Monday, head coach Brian Daboll made it official.

In perhaps the least surprising, yet noteworthy news to start the new week ahead of the 2022 regular-season, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has officially named offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as the team's play caller moving forward.

"I talked to Mike over the weekend--we were working yesterday--talked to him today," Daboll said. "I have a lot of confidence in Mike. We'll stay with how we did things in the preseason."

The news comes as no surprise for several reasons. First, Daboll had Kafka calling the plays as far back as the spring OTAs. That process continued into training camp and the preseason, with Daboll repeatedly praising Kafka for his communication with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Kafka, who worked from the press box, making him the first offensive play caller that Jones had in the NFL to take that route, is a former NFL quarterback who came to the team from the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the start of training camp, Daboll spoke glowingly of the job Kafka has done since joining the Giants this off-season.

"I've been really happy with Mike," Daboll said. "Not just his communication with the quarterback, but how he's handled the offensive staff, how he's handled the players. He has a really good demeanor about himself."

With this being a critical season for Jones, Kafka has been deploying lessons he learned while working for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in his dealings with Jones, the biggest of which is collaboration and flexibility.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tennessee titans helmet
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Open as 5.5-point Underdogs to Tennessee Titans

SI Betting doesn't have a good feeling about the New York Giants launching the Brian Daboll era on the right foot this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

By Patricia Traina
Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fumbles the ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) and safety Richie Grant (27) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Add Veteran Cornerback Fabian Moreau to Practice Squad

The Giants continue to tweak their practice squad ahead of their Week 1 regular-season opener at Tennessee.

By Patricia Traina
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Review: Where Things Stand Ahead of Week 1

The Giants will probably continue tweaking their 53-man roster, but for the time being, here is where each position group currently stands.

By Patricia Traina

“I’m not big on putting guys in a box, so I like giving them some freedom, giving them some baseline guidelines to work within, and then letting those guys work it out, because at the end of the day, you know I’m staying on the sideline,” Kafka told The Athletic earlier this year.

“I’m in the press box or whatever it is, and those guys are the guys on the field. They gotta go play, so they got to make sure that they’re on the same page.”

Kafka is also a big fan of including an unexpected twist in the game plan that no one can claim they saw coming.

"One thing I learned from Coach Reid that he did a great job at was he always had enough explosives, enough stuff to take advantage of a defense and make them think about it — whether it was a formation, a shift, a motion, a play design,” Kafka told The Athletic. “There was always something that the defense definitely hadn’t seen in their breakdown that you know really would force the defense to communicate.”

By naming Kafka the play caller, Daboll is also filling a preference of general manager Joe Schoen, who, after Daboll was hired as the head coach, expressed his feelings on the matter regarding Daboll calling plays as he had done in Buffalo.

"I would prefer he manages the game. Ideally, the offensive coordinator calls the plays. But I’m not going to say that’s set in stone because we’re going to let Brian make that decision.”

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Tennessee titans helmet
Game Day

New York Giants Open as 5.5-point Underdogs to Tennessee Titans

By Patricia Traina
Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fumbles the ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) and safety Richie Grant (27) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Add Veteran Cornerback Fabian Moreau to Practice Squad

By Patricia Traina
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Review: Where Things Stand Ahead of Week 1

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Musings with One Week Left to Go Before Regular-Season Opener

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) warms up before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Giants WR Kenny Golladay Ready to Put Miserable 2021 Season Behind Him

By Patricia Traina
Giants 2022 schedule graphic
Big Blue+

SI.com Delivers Grim Forecast for Giants’ 2022 Season Record

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Fail to Inspire NFL Executives' Faith in New Poll

By Patricia Traina
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Ode to the Injury Bug" Edition

By Patricia Traina