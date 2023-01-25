Giants Notebook: Webb's Future Career Plans, Thibodeaux Honored and More

The media obligations are done, and the New York Giants team facility is closed to the media until the spring at the earliest. But the hard work is about to begin for general manager Joe Schoen and the front office.

Schoen told reporters in his Monday press conference that there were plans to meet with the coaching staff regarding putting together an off-season plan to tackle free agency and the roster. Those meetings, according to Schoen, were to start Thursday.

It sounded like Schoen wanted first to address the Giants' own free-agents-to-be, getting not only those whose contracts are set to expire under contract but also looking to see if there might be room to extend guys who are nearing the end of their contracts.

The process will be done in collaboration with head coach Brian Daboll and the coaching staff, who are expected to offer feedback on which players they'd like back and what they feel they need to close the talent gap in the NFC East.

Davis Webb Looking to Transition to Coaching?

Before signing with the Giants, quarterback Davis Webb had been offered the quarterbacks coaching job with the Buffalo Bills. However, Webb, still believing he might be able to contribute more as a player, re-joined the Giants after they hired Brian Daboll as the head coach, who had been the offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Now comes a report that Webb, who made his first NFL start in the Giants' Week 18 game against the Eagles, might be looking to move on from his playing days and begin a coaching career.

The idea of Webb moving on isn't far-fetched. He finished the season on the Giants practice squad, and, at least as of this writing, he hasn't been signed to a reserve/futures contract.

If offensive coordinator Mike Kafka goes on to get a head coaching job, it might not be a stretch to wonder if Webb might be recruited to join Kafka's staff. However, another possibility could see the Giants promote quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney to the offensive coordinator role and offer Webb the quarterbacks coaching job.

Daniel Jones has frequently credited Webb with helping him to expedite his learning of the offense installed by Daboll and Kafka.

"He’s a player. He sees it through a quarterback’s eyes,” Jones said back in August. “But with his experience in the system, he can look back on certain plays or situations they’ve had in the past that may be relevant to what we’re doing now, and those references are helpful. Just ways he’s found to learn certain things or remember certain pieces of the system here, and there have been extremely valuable for all of us.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Named to PWFA All-Rookie Team

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux the fifth-overall pick in the draft, delivered a solid rookie season for the Giants, one not seen since the days of Jason Pierre-Paul, Justin Tuck, and Osi Umenyiora. Fittingly, Thibodeaux earned a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team.

After missing the first two regular season games due to a sprained MCL, the former Oregon product totaled 49 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, six tackles for a loss, and four sacks.

Two of those sacks came in big-time moments. One was a strip-sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to seal the game in Week 6. The other came in Week 15 when Thibodeaux stripped the ball from Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke which he then recovered and scored.

Thibodeaux is the first Giant to be named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team since Dexter Lawrence II in 2019.

Quincy Roche Signs Reserve/Futures Deal with Steelers

Outside linebacker Quincy Roche has signed a reserve/futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that originally drafted him out of college.

Roche played his college ball at Temple from 2016-2019 before finishing his career at the University of Miami in 2020. He was a sixth-round selection by the Steelers but didn't stick on their 53-man roster and was waived.

Roche was picked up by the Giants off waivers on September 1, 2021, and went on to appear in 14 games with three starts for the Giants in 2021. He recorded 38 tackles, including five for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Roche did not make the Giants roster this past season, instead landing on the practice squad. He did appear in three games for New York but never seemed to be a fit for what the coaches were looking to do. Still, the Giants reportedly sought to sign Roche to a reserve/futures contract after the 2022 season ended, but he chose to return to where his NFL career began.

