Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari Planning to Play in Possible Clinching Scenario

Azeez Ojulari is itching to play in Sunday'game against the Colts despite ankle sprain.

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojualri has had enough of missing playing time due to injury.

That's why he's been receiving treatment around the clock on the sprained ankle he suffered last weekend against the Vikings because he wants to be a part of something special and help the Giants clinch their first postseason berth since 2016.

It’s no secret that the Giants pass rush is better when Ojulari is on the field. He has been stellar this season, totaling 5.5 sacks. However, injuries have gotten the best of Ojulari in his second season, limiting him to just six games this year.

Limited in Wednesday's practice, Ojulari was optimistic he'd be good to go for Sunday.

“I think I’ll be straight. I mean, I’m trying to that’s the goal, you know?" he said. "Being ready to play. So, I’m trying to go see however it takes, day by day, how I’m feeling. How I feel, that’s the main thing, and we get it going.”

Ojulari realizes that he also has to be smart and added that he'll consider what the team's medical staff says about his ailing ankle.

“Depending on how it feels whatever they say in there, the (athletic) training room staff and how it feels, to be honest. By that time, I’ll be able to decide if I can go.”

Ojulari’s impact has been evident. From Weeks 1-12, the Giants had 20 sacks and 64 quarterback hits. From Weeks 13-16, with the core four of Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and Leonard Williams all healthy, the Giants had 16 sacks and 34 quarterback hits.

They’ll get another chance on Sunday to add to their totals against a Colts team that allowed seven sacks and nine quarterback hits on Monday night against the Chargers. Ojulari realizes that the Colts will certainly game-plan for the Giants stellar defensive line, but there’s no telling what they could do to a struggling offensive line.

“What happened in that game is in the past. They’re probably going to try to do things to change it up for this one. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

The big storyline for Sunday’s game is that the Giants can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Colts. “Win and they’re in” is the saying going around the fanbase and locker room this week ahead of the Giants' regular-season home finale.

“It’s meaningful. It’s big, and we’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity." Ojulari said.

“We want to win every game; we want to go 1-0 every week. It would be great to do it in front of the home fans and our city. It would be great to get this win.”

The Giants went 3-5 last year at home and are currently 4-3-1 this season. Going from four wins all year to possibly being in the playoffs just one year later would do wonders for this team in only Year 1 of their rebuild.

Ojulari is one of the young core pieces of this team. If he’s ready to play on Sunday, the Giants could celebrate on their home turf when it’s all said and done.

Join the Giants Country Community