Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Reportedly Dealt with "Tweaked Hip" During Spring

The injury is still thought to be a minor one that shouldn't keep him out of training camp.

New York Giants first-round draft pick Kayvn Thibodeaux ended up missing most of the final phase of the off-season program after suffering a lower-body injury on the team's third OTA practice.

While the Giants never specified the nature of the injury, which occurred during a practice to which the media had access, The Athletic is reporting that Thibodeaux dealt with a "tweaked hip."

The Giants, out of an abundance of caution, kept Thibodeaux out of the rest of the practices.

The good news is that on those days where the media was allowed in, Thibodeaux, sporting one of the red medical jerseys introduced by the coaches this year to designate players who were not quite 100 percent, was mostly kept out of drills out of caution.

Thibodeaux's injury is considered to be minor and is not something that is expected to keep him out of the start of training camp next month. The rookie participated in agility drills and did some sprints under the watchful eye of the trainers and looked to be moving with no apparent discomfort.

Head coach Brian Daboll downplayed the injury and reminded reporters that not all injuries are created equal regarding an individual's recovery time.

In downplaying Thibodeaux's injury, Daboll also reminded everyone of the date of timing, adding that there was no great urgency to push injured players.

“Look, there’s a time to be smart, and there’s a time to make sure you’re pushing through things the best you can. You have to balance those,” he said.

