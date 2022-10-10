Giants Open as Underdogs Against Ravens at Home in Week 6

The New York Giants’ big upset win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday in London, a game where they were the underdogs, apparently didn’t impress the oddsmakers when setting the lines for Week 6.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Giants, who host the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, are a 5.5-point underdog with an over/under set at 43.5 points. The Bengals held the run-heavy Ravens to 155 rushing yards on 28 carries, 58 of those rushing yards coming from quarterback Lamar Jackson, who went 19 of 32 for 174 m, one touchdown, and one interception as a passer.

The Ravens are coming off a hard-fought division game against the Cincinnati Bengals in which Baltimore barely won 19-17 on kicker Justin Tucker’s 43-yard field goal as time expired.

The Ravens currently rank seventh in rushing (144.6 yards/game) and are tied for 21st in passing (207.8 yards/ game), with a 3.36 percent interception rate (27th). Their offense is also ranked ninth in third-down conversions and seventh in the red zone.

Defensively, the Ravens, in their first season since 2018 in which Wink Martindale is not coordinating them, are ranked 28th overall (298.2 yards/game) and are allowing an average of 6.0 yards per play (27th). They are ranked last against the pass (290.2 yards/game) and allow opponents an average of 23.2 points per game.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams dislocated his wrist and is expected to miss significant time, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Williams is currently second on the team in tackles (33), one behind Chuck Clark. He also leads the Ravens in pass breakups with five.

Other injured Ravens to keep an eye on in the coming week include receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), the team leader in yards (243), and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), the team leader in sacks (2) and who also has two tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits.

