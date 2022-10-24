Skip to main content

Giants Open as Underdogs Ahead of Week 8 Game Against Seattle

Vegas oddsmakers just refuse to give the Giants their due against the better teams.

Lesson learned? If we’re talking about the Vegas oddsmakers, not quite, at least when it comes to the New York Giants, who once again open up the new week as the underdogs ahead of their upcoming Week 8 game at Seattle.

According to SI Betting, the Giants open as a 2.5-point underdog against the 4-3 Seahawks, who sit in first place in the NFC West.

The Seahawks have been something of a surprise this season, though perhaps not as much as the 6-1 Giants. Many people thought the Seahawks would crumble after trading away quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, but old friend Geno Smith who began his career with the Jets and who also spent one year with the Giants—he’s famously known as the guy who interrupted Eli Manning’s consecutive games started streak—has the Hawks playing well.

Seattle’s last two wins have come by more than one score, a 19-9 triumph over Arizona and a 37-23 victory over the Chargers.

The Seahawks currently have the 12th-best offense, the 10th-best rushing attack, and the 16th-best passing attack. They’re ranked fourth in third down conversions but are 31st in the red zone and 29th in overall time of possession. They’re averaging 26.1 points per game, fifth-best in the league.

The Seahawks defense has been something of an enigma this year. Seattle is ranked in the bottom third of the league in every major defensive statistical category except for goal-to-go, where they are ranked eighth. So perhaps the oddsmakers are confident in the Giants ability to stand toe-to-toe with the Hawks on the road.

The Giants play Seattle on Sunday with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

