Giants Open as Underdogs in Divisional Round

The New York Giants still aren't getting much love from the oddsmakers despite playing some really good football of late.

The odds makers are apparently more impressed by the fact that the New York Giants haven't won a game at Philadelphia since 2013 than they are about how the Giants have been playing ball these last few weeks.

That could be why the oddsmakers have the Giants as 7.5-point underdogs in their divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, the third time the two teams will see each other this year and the second time in the last three weeks.

The Eagles blew the doors off the Giants in the first meeting, 48-22, back in Week 14. However, in the second meeting, back in Week 18, the Giants, mainly playing backups, kept things a lot closer against an Eagles team that was forced to play its starters for the duration of the game (including ailing quarterback Jalen Hurts).

The Giants, running a mostly vanilla game plan (perhaps in anticipation of seeing the Eagles in the postseason), lost that game 22-16, holding the Eagles well below their regular-season scoring average of 28.1 points per game.

The Giants, meanwhile, have scored an average of 25.8 points in their last five games, including Sunday's Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings. In two of their previous three, they topped the 30-point threshold, again, one of those games coming against the No. 3 seeded Vikings.

The Giants and Eagles kick off on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

