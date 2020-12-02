Giants Open Week 13 as 10-Point Underdogs vs.  Seattle | Breaking It Down

The oddsmakers are apparently not impressed that the 4-7 Giants currently rule the NFC Least.

That’s certainly understandable, though. The Giant, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 to do their part to get into first place in their division, didn’t exactly deliver the blowout the oddsmakers were likely hoping for against a Joe Burrow-less Bengals team.

As a result, the Giants didn’t even cover the point spread last week, which rose to as high as 6.5.

So what are the odds this week and what can we make of it?

ATS: +10 Giants / -10 Seattle

Over/Under: O 47.5 (-115) Giants / U 47.5 (-106) Seattle

Moneyline: +390 New York Giants /-500 Seattle Seahawks

This week, the BetMGM opening odds reflect that disappointment and predict that a long afternoon is in store for the Giants when they visit the Seattle Seahawks.

The regular-season series is tied 9-9 between these two clubs, but the Giants have lost the last four meetings by blowouts--as in at least by two scores--accumulating in a 121-49 Seattle scoring advantage.

So it's no wonder the oddsmakers see the Seahawks, with their famed "12th Man" behind them, set for yet another blowout. The last time the Giants won in Seattle, by the way, was on November 7, 2010.

Yes, the Giants are long overdue, but they're not facing a team with a losing record this time around, so it remains to be seen if the training wheels are ready to come off.

Now let’s take a look at this week’s Over/Under of 47.5. Dating back to a 42-30 Giants win on September 24, 2006, every game played in this series since has seen the winner cruise to an easy win by at least two scores.

This history certainty makes it tempting to go with the over this week, as does the fact that the Seahawks have topped the over five times this year. Seattle is also averaging 31.0 points per game, fifth in the NFL.

But the wild card here is the Giants, who enter this week averaging 19.5 points per game, 29th in the NFL. The Giants have scored 20 or fewer points in six of their games this season, and in their four wins, they have averaged 22.3 points per game.

The Giants are unlikely to have quarterback Daniel Jones this week as he's dealing with a hamstring injury. If that scenario unfolds, the Giants offense will be left in the care of backup Colt McCoy.

Head coach Joe Judge has said the offense won't change all that much if they have to go with McCoy, but if the Giants had struggles lighting up the scoreboard with Jones under center, what reason is there to think that things will be any different with McCoy running the show?

The saving grace for the Giants is their defense. They've only allowed two opponents this year--the 49ers and Cowboys--to score more than 30 points and have allowed opponents 23.0 points per game on the season, 10th in the league. If the defense can continue that trend, taking the over in this week's game probably isn't the way to go.