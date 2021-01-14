NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants OT Andrew Thomas Reveals He Had Surgery

The Giants first-round draft pick underwent a procedure on his left ankle this week for a previously undisclosed ailment.
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas recently underwent surgery on his left ankle.

Thomas, who posted a short video on his verified Instagram account taken from his hospital bed, captioned the photo, “Everything went well. Thanks for the prayers.”

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Thomas, who played his college ball at Georgia, was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft and the first offensive tackle drafted. 

He had an up-and-down rookie season, at times struggling with, among other things, his footwork, the ankle injury a possible explanation now that it’s been disclosed.

Thomas routinely faced some of the league's top pass rushers as a rookie. Per PFF, Thomas allowed a team-high 57 pressures in 16 games played, most of those coming in the first half of the season.

In the second half of the season, Thomas seemed to turn the corner, pitching pass blocking shutouts in three of the eight games and showing improvement across the board in his footwork and hand punch.

Thomas was also consistent as a run blocker who consistently created space with his drive blocks for his running backs to exploit.  

