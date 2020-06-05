Giants Outline Changes to Their Team Facility to Combat COVID-19 Spread

The Giants released a video in which they outlined several changes made based on the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and their internal COVID-19 task force to ensure that business operations at their East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters are as safe as possible for the employees who as of Wednesday began returning to work.

Among the numerous changes made within the facility are a mandatory health screen screening and full temperature check of all persons who seek to gain access to the building.

The team has also closed at least three other entrances to the building, requiring all personnel to enter through the main entrance, where one person at a time will be permitted to enter while others wait in a queue behind markers along the sidewalk that are separated by at least six feet.

Once inside the building, they’ll be able to secure masks, gloves, face shields, and hand sanitizer. There are also posted signs and floor markings to guide employee foot traffic around the building, and signage regarding symptoms of COVID-19 and how to wear and dispose of masks properly.

In addition, only one person is allowed at a time in smaller rooms such as copiers and break rooms. Each person will be responsible for wiping down all touched surfaces.

On Wednesday, approximately 15-20 people returned to the facility, which had been closed due to state government orders since mid-March. That number is expected to increase gradually, though the Giants have made allowances for whoever can work from home to continue to do so.

Players were not permitted to return to the building unless they were undergoing treatment as part of rehab.

On Friday, the NFL permitted the return of coaching staffs to team facilities. However, the Giants coaching staff is expected to remain working virtually since Friday was set to be the final day of their virtual off-season program.

The coaching staff will likely return to the building next month--assuming state and local government guidelines continue to deem it safe to do so--to begin preparing for training camp.

All employees who are returning from travel outside the Tri-State area (New Jersey/New York/Connecticut), must comply with their local stay at home orders for 14 days before returning to the building.

The team has not yet announced when it will begin training camp, but the earliest it can do so, based on the NFL calendar and the timing of their first preseason game, is July 29.