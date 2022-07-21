New York Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Lands on PUP

The New York Giants have yet to officially take the field for the start of training camp, and already, the team has a surprise injury to report.

The team announced Thursday that the rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, projected as the team's TE1, was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Bellinger is dealing with a quad ailment, the severity of which is unknown.

Approximately 25 Giants rookies and select players reported to camp on Tuesday, July 19. It's unclear when or how Bellinger's quad issue developed.

Bellinger was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round, pick No. 112 overall this past April, and just recently signed his rookie contract. He fully participated in the spring practices, including the OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, and looked impressive as a route runner and receiver, a role he didn't do much of at San Diego State.

His showing had people thinking he might leapfrog over veterans Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins for the Giants' TE1 spot.

It's unknown how much time, if any, Bellinger might miss in training camp once the team reports in full next week. Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't scheduled to speak to the media this week.

Players placed on the PUP list during training camp count against the 90-man roster and are eligible to come off PUP once they can pass a physical. If a player remains on PUP at the start of the regular-season, his status changes to "inactive" and he cannot join the 53-man roster until six weeks have elapsed.

