Giants Player Profile | Aldrick Rosas, K

2019 Rewind

After a Pro Bowl season in 2018, the clock struck midnight on kicker Aldrick Rosas, who went right back to his 2017 form--and it wasn't pretty at all.

To recap, in 2017, Rosas converted 72% of his field-goal attempts and 87% of his PATs. In 2018, he rewarded the Giants faith in him by converting 97% of his field-goal attempts, just a hair under the 49ers' Robbie Gould, who finished with the league's best conversion rate.

Instead of building on that strong 2018 campaign, which included a Pro Bowl berth and being named second-team All-Pro, Rosas regressed. He converted a career-worst 70.6% of his field goals and saw his PAT conversion rate fall from 96.9% the year before to 89.7%.

What went wrong? Some might point to the fact that in 2019, Rosas had a career-low 17 field goal attempts and thus wasn't able to get into a groove, but that's not a valid excuse considering kickers do nothing but practice their craft during the week. It's their responsibility to be ready to kick as many field goals as necessary in a game.

Then some point to the kicking operation, specifically the play of long snapper Zak DeOssie, who battled through an assortment of injuries and whose snapping wasn't as crisp as it's been in years past. But even that shouldn't be an excuse as holder Riley Dixon was brilliant in handling even the most errant of snaps from center.

So again, what went wrong? During the year, Rosas couldn't put a finger on it, but at times based on his body language, he looked as though his confidence was shaken. And if that is indeed what happened, that is concerning.

Looking Ahead

Will the real Aldrick Rosas please stand up?

Seriously, is the man who currently wears No. 2 for the Giants the Pro Bowl, clutch player who in 2018 finished just a hair below Robbie Gould of the 49ers for the league's best field goal percentage? Or is Rosas the inconsistent and sometimes defeated looking kicker we saw in 2017 and 2019?

It might not matter as Rosas is currently facing some legal issues stemming from an alleged hit-and-run accident earlier this month in Chico, California.

The Giants have been silent on the matter as they wait for all the facts to come in regarding the developing case.

However, if Rosas, who was reportedly driving with a suspended license, is found guilty of any charges, he could be looking at repercussions from the law. He could also be facing discipline from the league under the personal conduct policy.

If Rosas, who signed a one-year restricted free agent tender worth $3.259 million in April, does get to continue his Giants career, he still apparently has the benefit of the doubt from Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who in the past has said he's a fan of Rosas' strong leg and toughness.

However, if Rosas is to have a long career in the NFL (again, assuming his legal issues don't dictate otherwise), he'll have to stay out of trouble off the field and learn not to let any imperfections within the kicking operation fester.