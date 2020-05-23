Giants Player Profile | Christian Angulo, DB

2019 Season Rewind

After spending four seasons at the University of Cincinnati, Miami Florida native and East Bay High School (Tampa) graduate Christian Angulo transferred to Hampton University for his final two seasons of eligibility.

He immediately earned a starting position at cornerback and went on to compile 18 tackles, three interceptions, and 14 pass breakups (fifth in the FCS).

Angulo broke up five passes in his game versus Howard University and four passes against Charleston Southern University. For his efforts in his one season as a Pirate, he garnered second-team all-conference honors.

He also caught the eyes of NFL scouts, as, after that year, he decided to forgo his final season at Hampton and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Angulo was invited to the newly created HBCU Combine held at the Miami Dolphins facility for athletes not invited to the main Combine in Indianapolis could showcase their athletic ability. Unfortunately, it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While many players looked at it as a disappointment, Angulo didn't allow it to get him down. He participated in a virtual pro day and put up some awe-inspiring numbers.

Among those numbers was a 4.49 40-yard dash time, a 40.5" vertical jump, a 10'7" broad jump and 21 reps on the bench press.

Those numbers, combined with a 6'2", 190-pound frame garnered him a UDFA contract with the Giants.

Looking Ahead

Angulo is versatile as his size and athleticism make him an option at corner or safety. He could also be an option in the dime package.

The problem for Angulo is that the Giants' defensive backfield is loaded with young talent. Not only do they return a lot of players in the defensive backfield, but they also drafted three other defensive backs.

For Angulo to make this roster, he will need to be a significant factor on special teams. The team currently has 18 defensive backs on the roster and will only keep about eight on the roster.

Angulo's specialty is press coverage. Hampton played primarily to man to man on the outside, and Angulo was in press most of the time.

His physicality has been evident, and his size allows him to compete in the air for the 50/50 balls. It is what led to a sizable amount of his pass breakups last season.

He has a knack for getting his hands on the ball, so if he could turn more of those breakups into interceptions that could raise his value.

If Angulo does make the team, his impact could be felt in the red zone, where defensive backs are often at a disadvantage against bigger receivers who look to win jump balls.

He could come in and deny free releases to receivers and disrupt the timing between the quarterback and receiver. The compressed area on the field would play to his advantage because he could deny the inside release for a receiver and condense the space for jump balls. He has the qualities of a good boundary corner.

Because the starting positions are pretty much secure (even with the uncertainty of DeAndre Baker), special teams will be his best opportunity to make the team, and it won't be easy even then.

If Angulo can prove to be as valuable as the veteran backups, maybe the Giants keep him because of the value of a UDFA contract.

The reality of the situation for Angulo is that he is most likely competing for one or two spots with eight other defensive backs, and he ends up making the practice squad if he has a strong preseason.