Giants Player Profile | Mark McLaurin, LB

2019 Season Rewind

The majority of Giants fans have most likely never heard the name Mark McLaurin before now. That’s probably because he’s never actually played in an NFL game yet.

McLaurin was signed last year by the Giants as an undrafted free agent. The 6'1", 212-pound college safety had a respectable four-year career at Mississippi State.

McLaurin was trying to earn one of the final spots on the Giants’ roster in 2019 but suffered a broken foot after he was stepped on during a practice in late July. He was placed on injured reserve less than a week later.

Although McLaurin saw some playing time during his true freshman season in 2015, it wasn’t until the following year that he started getting noticed.

He earned a starting safety spot halfway through the season and finished the year with 51 total tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions.

McLaurin’s breakout season was in 2017, as he led Mississippi State in tackles (79) and interceptions (6). He also recorded 1.5 sacks, six passes defended and one forced fumble.

McLaurin had the most interceptions in the SEC in 2017 and tied Mississippi State’s single-season interception record. He capped off his impressive junior campaign by being named the MVP of the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl. McLaurin had 11 total tackles and three interceptions in that game.

Even though McLaurin did not have an interception during his senior season, he still had a decent year. In 13 games played, he had 74 total tackles (4.5 tackles for loss), four passes defended, and one forced fumble.

McLaurin did not end up getting drafted last year, Gettleman thought that he would be a solid addition to the Giants’ young defense.

Although he mainly played safety at Mississippi, he’s listed as a linebacker on the Giants’ official website. General Manager Dave Gettleman probably saw McLaurin as someone who could be a safety/linebacker hybrid player in the NFL.

When he was with the Arizona Cardinals, former Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher helped create a new role on the defense that was coined the “money backer,” a position that developed for Deone Bucannon.

Before his foot injury last August, McLaurin played the “money backer” position during Spring practices. He’s a little oversized for an NFL safety but has good coverage skills.

If the Giants want to utilize McLaurin in the “money backer” role in 2020, he can play in the middle of the field and cover running backs and tight ends. This versatility should help increase his chances of making the Giants’ roster this season.

Looking Ahead

Bettcher might have had a plan for using McLaurin effectively, but the Giants now have a new defensive coordinator and head coach.

The good news for him is that head coach Joe Judge places a lot of value on versatility. His role with the team will largely depend on how defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to use him.

Judging by how he played at Mississippi State, McLaurin should have an outside chance of earning a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster. Not only can he line up at strong safety or inside linebacker, but he can also contribute to special teams. Now that he’s healthy again, McLaurin will have the opportunity to showcase his skills during training camp.

When he was with the Miami Dolphins last season, Graham mainly used a 3-4 base scheme. In this defensive alignment, he could line McLaurin at inside linebacker and have him cover either a running back or tight end.

Probably the biggest obstacle to McLaurin earning a roster spot this season is that Gettleman invested heavily in the linebacker position this offseason.

The Giants signed Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell and then drafted potential money backer candidates T.J. Brunson, and Tae Crowder. However, McLaurin still might be able to win a spot on the team because he appears to be more versatile.

Judge and Gettleman have both made it clear that they value versatility. Someone that has good coverage skills and can play multiple positions should grab their attention in training camp.

The fact that McLaurin can also contribute on special teams increases his worth to the Giants. This is a player worth keeping an eye on once training camp begins in July.