Giants Player Profile | Niko Lalos, DE

2019 Rewind

All-Ivy League First Team, Division I All-New England Team and Phil Steele’s All-Ivy League First Team at defensive end honors. In 2019, he finished in the Ivy League's top five in sacks (second, 0.55 per game) and tackles for a loss (fifth, 1.0 per game).

In addition to 35 tackles, Lalos also posted a team-high eight quarterback hurries and was third on the team with seven passes defensed, six of which he knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

Having dominated his level of competition, Lalos turned in one of his best performances at the Hula Bowl, where he was named the team MVP after recording two sacks and a forced fumble.

All of that production makes him an intriguing young pass rusher for a Giants team that remains on the lookout for edge rushers who can find a way to get home with the pass rush and be disruptive.

Looking Ahead

It’s always a good sign when a player dominates his level of competition, regardless of whether it’s a major football program or a smaller school.

It’s also a good sign when said player improves his production each year of his college career, as Lalos did at Dartmouth, where he recorded 10 of his 17.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5.of his 11.0 career sacks in his final season.

Lalos, who has a quick first step off the snap, does a good job of getting his hands up into the passing lane when he's stonewalled.

With that said, one of the areas he’ll likely have to improve is his strength so that he can better anchor against the run and give himself a better chance at shedding blocks.

Lalos is a smart, fundamentally sound player who, with a strong training camp, will likely find a home on the Giants practice squad.