GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Player Profile | Niko Lalos, DE

Patricia Traina

2019 Rewind

All-Ivy League First Team, Division I All-New England Team and Phil Steele’s All-Ivy League First Team at defensive end honors. In 2019, he finished in the Ivy League's top five in sacks (second, 0.55 per game) and tackles for a loss (fifth, 1.0 per game).

In addition to 35 tackles, Lalos also posted a team-high eight quarterback hurries and was third on the team with seven passes defensed, six of which he knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

Having dominated his level of competition, Lalos turned in one of his best performances at the Hula Bowl, where he was named the team MVP after recording two sacks and a forced fumble.

All of that production makes him an intriguing young pass rusher for a Giants team that remains on the lookout for edge rushers who can find a way to get home with the pass rush and be disruptive.

Looking Ahead

It’s always a good sign when a player dominates his level of competition, regardless of whether it’s a major football program or a smaller school. 

It’s also a good sign when said player improves his production each year of his college career, as Lalos did at Dartmouth, where he recorded 10 of his 17.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5.of his 11.0 career sacks in his final season.

Lalos, who has a quick first step off the snap, does a good job of getting his hands up into the passing lane when he's stonewalled.

With that said, one of the areas he’ll likely have to improve is his strength so that he can better anchor against the run and give himself a better chance at shedding blocks.

Lalos is a smart, fundamentally sound player who, with a strong training camp, will likely find a home on the Giants practice squad. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TE Kaden Smith: The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly

Nick Falato breaks down what Kaden Smith did well last season and what he still needs to work on.

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile | Casey Kreiter, Long Snapper

Will the addition of the 2018 Pro Bowl long snapper bring the Giants punt team to a new level?

Gene Clemons

by

ptraina

NFC East Morning Run | June 14, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East starting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' potential influence in conversations surrounding social justice among NFL owners.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Julian Love, Defensive Back

Can Love's late season production turn into a full time workload?

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | June 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East starting with Giants outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema's lawsuit against a former employer.

Jackson Thompson

See It | Jon Halapio Gives Updates on His Rehab from a Torn Achilles

The current free agent is focused and determined to make it back to the NFL.

Patricia Traina

Giants Assistant Coach Bret Bielema Files Lawsuit Against Arkansas Razorback Foundation

Bielema is seeking the remainder of the buyout money that was included in his contract while the school claims he didn't fulfill his contractual obligations to be eligible for the remaining money.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Daniel Jones, QB

How much better will Daniel Jones be in Year 2 and in a new offensive system?

Jackson Thompson

Golden Tate: The Good, The Great and the Ugly

Golden Tate: The Good, The Great and the Ugly

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile | Austin Johnson, DT

Austin Johnson has a rare proficiency as a defensive tackle that could set him apart from the other defensive tackles on the Giants' roster.

Jackson Thompson