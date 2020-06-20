Giants Player Profile | R.J. McIntosh, DT

2019 Season Rewind

After a rookie season that saw him inactive until the last six games of the year (when he averaged just under 11 snaps per game) defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, who missed part of his rookie season to a non-disclosed non-football ailment, was active for double the number of games in 2019.

Although the number of games he participated in increased, his average snaps remained similar to his rookie campaign.

He recorded his highest number of snaps in week one at Dallas (17), week three at Tampa Bay (16), and week fifteen versus Miami (18). He also had five games where he received six or fewer snaps.

Despite the limited role, the former fifth-round draft pick from Miami made the most out of his opportunities on the field. He recorded two tackles in four different contests and 13 tackles overall.

He also tallied his first two tackles of his NFL career. The first was week five against Minnesota, and the second was in that week 15 matchup with Miami. He also managed to find his way on the field on special teams 29 times this past season.

In college, he was a penetrator, but so far, he hasn’t shown much of an upfield presence at the NFL level. McIntosh is strong enough to handle the pit player role, but that great first step in college needs to be re-discovered.

Looking Ahead

McIntosh may still find it challenging to break into the regular rotation and consistently get his snaps in the double digits.

Although general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge believe stopping the run is essential to defensive success. However, the roster already boasts several defensive tackles capable of doing just that.

With Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams, and B.J. Hill already at the top of the rotation, the Giants signed former Titans defensive lineman Austin Johnson this offseason.

Johnson brings 13 games of starting experience over his first four seasons to New York, which means more competition for McIntosh.

That's a lot of guys in front of McIntosh, who also will compete with last year's rookie Chris Slayton for a spot on the roster.

If all that's not bad enough regarding McIntosh's chances, it can safely be said that none of the defensive linemen are elite pass rushers. Williams is the best of the bunch, but he's only proven to be a versatile, balanced defensive lineman, not the sack machine fans were hoping he would be when the Jets drafted him in the first round.

That means the Giants have a defensive line room full of guys whose skill set appears identical, and that is problematic for someone like McIntosh who hopes to stick around.

McIntosh did produce two sacks last season, and in college, his highest sack total was 2.5, and that is when he was a valuable member of a defense.

So perhaps collecting two sacks in such a limited role could be an indicator of better production if he were to get more snaps as if you break it down, last year he averaged a sack in every 57 snaps.

If McIntosh can be a consistent pass rusher from the interior, he dramatically increases his value.

In a pass rush by committee system, which seems to be what the Giants will rely on, McIntosh can find his niche.

Unfortunately, there's no definite way to understand how the personnel will shake it on the defensive line.

It could simply come down to which defensive linemen get together or who wins favor with the coach. This battle is going to be difficult for McIntosh, but that's why you line up and compete. RJ McIntosh