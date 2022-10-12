Skip to main content

Giants Punter Jamie Gillan Delayed in Returning from London Due to Paperwork Snafu

The Giants punter isn't expected back in New Jersey until Thursday at the soonest.

According to the NFL Network, New York Giants punter, Jamie Gillan did not return with the team from London following their 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday because of a passport and visa snafu.

Gillan, who is Scottish-born, came to the U.S. on a NATO visa when his father, a member of the Scottish Royal Air Force, was transferred to Maryland and decided to relocate his entire family.

The punter’s status was never updated to a work visa once he turned pro three years ago, an issue that slipped through the cracks. Thus while the punter had no trouble entering the United Kingdom for the game in London, his passport and visa need to be updated on the United States’ side before he can be re-admitted to the country.

The hope was that Gillan would have his visa issues resolved by Thursday when he would fly back to the United States to rejoin the team. In the interim, the Giants worked out punters just in case Gillan doesn’t make it back in time for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

