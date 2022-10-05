Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Sprained MCL

According to a report by the NFL Network, New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee.

Golladay was injured midway through last week's game against the Chicago Bears with what was announced as a knee injury. He had taken part in 27 snaps and did not haul in his lone pass target before exiting.

Golladay, who has two catches on six targets for 22 yards this season, has struggled with lower body injuries over the last three seasons. He missed most of the 2020 season, his final year in Detroit, with a hip issue that popped up after just five games.

In 2021, his first year with the Giants after signing a four-year, $72 million contract, he appeared several times on the Giants'injury report with hamstring, knee, and hip injuries.

Golladay has seen his participation reps sharply decline under the current coaching staff. He expressed unhappiness a couple of weeks ago when he told reporters that he "should be playing, regardless."

Thus far, Golladay has played in just 99 offensive snaps this season, his snaps dropping off a ledge after Week 1 when he played in a season-high 46 offensive snaps. His lowest snap count came in Week 2 when he was on the field for just two offensive snaps.

Join the Giants Country Community