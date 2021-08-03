Sports Illustrated home
Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Exits Practice Early with an Apparent Injury
Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Exits Practice Early with an Apparent Injury

The Giants are no doubt holding their breath for good news after top receiver Kenny Golladay left practice early due to what looked like a hamstring injury.
Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Giants are no doubt holding their breath for good news after top receiver Kenny Golladay left practice early due to what looked like a hamstring injury.

In a sight no one with the Giants wanted to see, star receiver Kenny Golladay exited the New York Giants first fully padded practice Tuesday early after having a pass broken up by linebacker Tae Crowder during a 7-on-7 drill.

SI's Conor Orr reported that Golladay grabbed his left hamstring after catching a comeback pass. Crowder forced the ball from Golladay's grip, but it's fair to wonder how much the injury might have played into the receiver losing the ball.

Golladay then went to the side where trainers stretched him before he went inside for further evaluation. 

The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in the off-season to give quarterback Daniel Jones a legitimate and tall X-receiver and playmaker. 

Jones and Golladay have been trying to build up their chemistry together by staying after practice to run some routes and playing catch during breaks in the practices dating back to the spring.

If he injured his hamstring, Golladay will more than likely undergo further tests as a precautionary to determine the extent of the injury and how much, if any, time he might have to miss.

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay takes a moment to rest during Giants practice, in East Rutherford.
