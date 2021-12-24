Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert Shares the Advice He Game to Darius Slayton

After showing some promise as a receiver, Darius Slayton has become something of an afterthought in the Giants offense.
Author:

You remember Darius Slayton, right? 

He’s the Giants’ fifth-round draft pick from 2019 who that season burst onto the scene, appearing in 14 games with nine starts and catching 48 out of 84 pass targets for 740 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns?

Of late, the receiver hasn’t been able to build on that solid rookie campaign in which it looked like he and quarterback Daniel Jones might emerge as the most unlikely of quarterback-receiver duos to appear out of nowhere.

Slayton, who in 202 topped his rookie year yardage (barely) with 751 yards despite battling through some injuries, has since seen his progress go in the opposite direction.

Whereas he only had three dropped passes as a rookie, Slayton has had six in each of the two seasons since. And while he was never a top performer with corralling contested catches—his best season in that area, again, was his rookie campaign (48 percent)—that percentage has declined every year since to 31.8 percent last year and 12.5 percent this year.

Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert thinks Slayton might be pressing a little bit too much this year to where he’s not letting things happen naturally.

The Latest Giants News & Notes

Click on an image to jump to the story.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Darius Slayton
News

Giants Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert Shares the Advice He Game to Darius Slayton

After showing some promise as a receiver, Darius Slayton has become something of an afterthought in the Giants offense.

just now
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) celebrates in front of wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after his touchdown catch against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles

SI/Fan Nation's Eagle Maven Publisher Ed Kracz offers some additional insight into the Philadelphia Eagles, who host the Giants in Week 16.

4 hours ago
UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale speaks to members of the media at the Ragin' Cajuns Football Media Day Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
News

Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Reportedly on Florida’s Coaching Radar

The Giants could be looking for their fourth offensive line coach of the Joe Judge era.

5 hours ago
Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn.

Jaylon Smith Feeling at Home with Giants

Smith has hit the ground running for the Giants in what was a whirlwind indoctrination last weekend. As he moves forward, he's hoping to make an even bigger impact.

1 / 6

“Although we haven’t had them all at the same time a lot of times, I think when you have so much talent and so many things, the opportunities don’t come your way as much. So when opportunities do come your way, he probably presses a little bit too much instead of just relaxing and being himself and letting the game come to him,” he said.

Slayton does have speed. According to NextGen Stats, he sees an average cushion by defensive backs of 6.7 yards, and he’s able to maintain three yards of separation.

But the plays that he used to make as a rookie just haven’t come consistently, even when the opportunities have been there.

Tolbert has constantly been in the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Slayton’s ear this season, trying to reassure him and remind him that it’s okay to make a mistake every now and then so long as he learns from it.

“Yeah, we’ve talked to him about that, just, ‘Hey, man. Just relax, just be yourself, do you. When you have an opportunity to make the play, go make the play. Don’t be so hard on yourself when you don’t make the play.’ Jerry Rice dropped the ball too back in the day—I’m not saying he’s Jerry Rice, but what I’m saying is receivers are going to drop balls.

“Receivers are going to drop balls, so like when a defensive back gets beat on a deep ball, you’ve got to forget about it and go to the next play. Same thing when a receiver drops the ball, forget it and go to the next play.” 

Join the Giants Country Community

Darius Slayton
News

Giants Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert Shares the Advice He Game to Darius Slayton

just now
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) celebrates in front of wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after his touchdown catch against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles

4 hours ago
UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale speaks to members of the media at the Ragin' Cajuns Football Media Day Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
News

Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Reportedly on Florida’s Coaching Radar

5 hours ago
Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn.
News

Jaylon Smith Feeling at Home with Giants

6 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 16 Opponent First Look: Eagles Defense

17 hours ago
Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 16 Opponent First Look: Eagles Offense

Dec 23, 2021
Eagles' Jalen Hurts (2) turns away from a tackle from Baltimore's Pernell McPhee (90) Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 30-28.
Big Blue+

How the Giants Can Slow Down the Eagles Rushing Attack

Dec 23, 2021
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Injury Report: Kadarius Toney, Two Others Activated Off COVID-19 List

20 hours ago