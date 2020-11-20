SI.com
Giants Say Three More Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Three more Giants players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the team announced Friday.

According to the NFL Network and as confirmed by a source, the three new positive cases are offensive tackle Matt Peart, receiver Dante Pettis, and tight end Kaden Smith.

The team also said that contract tracing is currently underway to determine who might have come in contact with the players and who is of the high-risk category.

Earlier this week, the team placed kicker Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive earlier this week. They added punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter, both of whom are believed to have been near Gano.

The Giants' executive office is closed today due to the bye week, but as of now, the plan is for the team to return to work on Monday with an adjusted schedule.

The NFL announced earlier this week that all teams would operate under the league's intensive protocol for the remainder of the season.

The intensive protocol includes daily regular PCR testing, all team meetings being held virtually unless the team submits a plan approved by the league to have in-person meetings outdoors or indoors, mandatory use of masks at all times, including practice, and the limited use of the locker room on non-game days.

In addition, the protocols prohibit team or player gatherings away from the facility.

The Giants have now had five players test positive for the COVID virus since the season started. They include Gano and guard Will Hernadez, who missed two games due to the virus.

Based on the timing of the three new positive tests and the NFL's treatment protocol, there is a good chance that the three players may not be available for the team's Week 12 game at Cincinnati.

