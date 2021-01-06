Giants Sign Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to an Extension

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham gets a pay raise and another year to build up his resume as he'll skip any potential head coaching opportunities this off-season.

Giants linebacker Blake Martinez joked Tuesday that if defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were to leave for another job, he'd go and find him.

“I’m like, ‘Alright, Pat.’ I’m kind of like that Stage Turn5 clinger girlfriend. I’m like, ‘You’re not allowed to leave me. I’m going to find you."

It turns out Martinez won't have to, as Graham has signed a contract extension to remain with the Giants and will not be pursuing head coaching opportunities this year.

The last time the Giants deployed such a move to coax a coordinator into staying was after the 2007 season when then defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was being courted by the Washington Football Team to become their head coach. Spagnuolo returned to the Giants in 2008 with a new contract and a hefty pay raise, while Washington ended up hiring former Seattle quarterback Jim Zorn as their head coach.

Graham, who had drawn interest from the Jets regarding their head coaching opportunity, will return to help improve a Giants defensive unit that finished 12th overall in the NFL and ninth in scoring defense (22.3 points/game).

For as well as the Giants defense played this year, Martinez admitted that there were a few bumps with learning what Graham wanted that might have contributed to some slow starts. Still, he also credited Graham for helping the players get up to speed quickly.

With most of the defense under contract through 2021--defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell are the big names who aren't under contract for 2021 of yet--Martinez believes another year under Graham's leadership will make a significant difference.

"Jumping from that year one to year two, it's going to be awesome to just understand even more what he's looking for and be able to play maybe one or two steps quicker across the board as a group," he said.