Giants Sliding Down MMQB Power Rankings

After sneaking into the top 10 earlier in the year, the reality is settling in for the Giants.

The New York Giants haven't won a game in over a month and have lost a few ugly contests during a stretch that has seen them go 1-3-1 since returning from the bye.

Thus it's no surprise that the Giants, who at one point in the season cracked into the top 10 of the weekly MMQB power ranking poll, are sliding down the totem pole. This week, New York clocked in at No. 18 following its disastrous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Notes Conor Orr of this week's ranking:

Ultimately, I’m not going to throttle the Giants for being in a situation where a practice squad cornerback matched up on Curtis Samuel, gave up some catches at the end of the game. We always knew New York was going to rub up against the reality of its roster situation, and Sunday’s game was a perfect example of that. On a positive note, Kayvon Thibodeaux looked really good.

Orr is spot on. The combination of the Giants having a poor salary cap situation that hamstrung new general manager Joe Schoen from adding some quality depth at key positions, combined with the injuries to starters at key positions, has caught up to the Giants.

The good news is that the Giants still control their destiny regarding a postseason berth. If they can beat the Commanders Sunday night, they'll regain a key tiebreaker that could come into play when the dust settles.

The path to the postseason becomes harder if they don't beat the Commanders, which some would rather see so that Schoen and the coaches can get to work on putting together a plan to fix the roster.

But even if the Giants do make the postseason and go one-and-done, it's experience the core players--many of whom haven't been to the postseason at this level--can take and build upon for next year.

