Giants' Average Ticket Get-in Price Holding Steady on Secondary Market

With a potential postseason berth on the line, secondary ticket market prices are still holding steady for the New York Giants.

The New York Giants can wrap up their first postseason berth since 2016 this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings with a win and losses this week from at least two of the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, who host the Giants on Saturday, are looking to gain ground on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top NFC playoff seed and a first-round bye.

Despite those playoff implications, the average ticket price get-in on the secondary market for this weekend's game is $202, slightly down from last week's average get-in price of $209.64, according to SI Tickets.

One might think that because the game is in Minnesota, where winter is in full blast already, is a factor.

Or perhaps it's due to the timing of the game being played on Christmas Eve, there's not as much of a demand for tickets this week.

A better explanation could be that there isn't as much interest in the game outside of the respective team's fan bases. The Eagles-Cowboys game at Lincoln Financial Field has a much higher average get-in rate of $471.81 despite the two teams already having clinched postseason berths.

